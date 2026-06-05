Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update

Fuel prices in India are a worry for people who commute, transport operators and businesses. The cost of petrol, diesel and CNG is different from one city to another. This is because each city has its taxes, costs of transporting fuel and other local charges. The price of oil in the world market affects the price of fuel in India.. The companies that sell fuel in India change the prices every day. So it is an idea for people to check the latest prices in their city before they buy fuel. This is especially important now because the prices of fuel have gone up in big cities.
Here is what the latest prices of petrol, diesel and CNG are in some of the cities, in India.
Fuel Prices Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Petrol (₹/Litre)
|Diesel (₹/Litre)
|CNG (₹/Kg)*
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|83.09
|Mumbai
|111.18
|97.83
|86.00
|Kolkata
|113.47
|99.82
|N/A
|Chennai
|107.79
|99.57
|N/A
|Bengaluru
|110.89
|99.02*
|86.07
|Hyderabad
|115.69
|107.46*
|N/A
|Ahmedabad
|101.62
|97.38*
|82.27
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.01*
|N/A
|Lucknow
|101.89
|95.05*
|N/A
|Noida
|102.42
|95.54*
|91.70
Diesel and CNG figures for some cities are based on the latest available updates from fuel-tracking portals and city gas distributors.
Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities
CNG Prices Are Still Unstable
Impact on Consumers
How to Check Fuel Prices in Your City
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