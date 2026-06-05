Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update

Fuel prices in India are a worry for people who commute, transport operators and businesses. The cost of petrol, diesel and CNG is different from one city to another. This is because each city has its taxes, costs of transporting fuel and other local charges. The price of oil in the world market affects the price of fuel in India.. The companies that sell fuel in India change the prices every day. So it is an idea for people to check the latest prices in their city before they buy fuel. This is especially important now because the prices of fuel have gone up in big cities.

Here is what the latest prices of petrol, diesel and CNG are in some of the cities, in India.

Fuel Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

City Petrol (₹/Litre) Diesel (₹/Litre) CNG (₹/Kg)* New Delhi 102.12 95.20 83.09 Mumbai 111.18 97.83 86.00 Kolkata 113.47 99.82 N/A Chennai 107.79 99.57 N/A Bengaluru 110.89 99.02* 86.07 Hyderabad 115.69 107.46* N/A Ahmedabad 101.62 97.38* 82.27 Jaipur 112.66 98.01* N/A Lucknow 101.89 95.05* N/A Noida 102.42 95.54* 91.70

Diesel and CNG figures for some cities are based on the latest available updates from fuel-tracking portals and city gas distributors.

Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices are not the same in India. The final price you pay at the pump includes things:

Base fuel price

Central excise duty

State VAT

Dealer commission

Transportation and logistics costs

Cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai usually have higher fuel prices than Delhi and Ahmedabad.

CNG Prices Are Still Unstable

People who use CNG have seen their prices change times in recent weeks. Delhi has one of the CNG prices among big cities but prices in Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities are higher. The recent price hikes are because of rising energy costs and natural gas procurement expenses.

Impact on Consumers

When fuel prices go up it directly affects how much it costs to transport things, which can make logistics ride-hailing services and essential goods expensive. Businesses that rely on road transport often pass on the increased fuel costs to consumers, which can contribute to inflation. Analysts are keeping an eye on crude oil prices to see if fuel prices will change again.

How to Check Fuel Prices in Your City

You can check the fuel prices through:

Indian Oil SMS service

Bharat Petroleum fuel price portal

Hindustan Petroleum fuel price portal

Government fuel monitoring platforms and mobile apps