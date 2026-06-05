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Home > India News > Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update

Petrol, diesel and CNG prices in India are still high, in cities. Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai have some of the petrol prices while Delhi is relatively cheaper. CNG prices have changed times recently so it's a good idea to check daily fuel rates before refueling.

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 12:17 IST

Fuel prices in India are a worry for people who commute, transport operators and businesses. The cost of petrol, diesel and CNG is different from one city to another. This is because each city has its taxes, costs of transporting fuel and other local charges. The price of oil in the world market affects the price of fuel in India.. The companies that sell fuel in India change the prices every day. So it is an idea for people to check the latest prices in their city before they buy fuel. This is especially important now because the prices of fuel have gone up in big cities.

Here is what the latest prices of petrol, diesel and CNG are in some of the cities, in India.

Fuel Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

City Petrol (₹/Litre) Diesel (₹/Litre) CNG (₹/Kg)*
New Delhi 102.12 95.20 83.09
Mumbai 111.18 97.83 86.00
Kolkata 113.47 99.82 N/A
Chennai 107.79 99.57 N/A
Bengaluru 110.89 99.02* 86.07
Hyderabad 115.69 107.46* N/A
Ahmedabad 101.62 97.38* 82.27
Jaipur 112.66 98.01* N/A
Lucknow 101.89 95.05* N/A
Noida 102.42 95.54* 91.70

Diesel and CNG figures for some cities are based on the latest available updates from fuel-tracking portals and city gas distributors. 

You Might Be Interested In

Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices are not the same in India. The final price you pay at the pump includes things:
 
Base fuel price
Central excise duty
State VAT
 
Dealer commission
Transportation and logistics costs
 
Cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai usually have higher fuel prices than Delhi and Ahmedabad.

CNG Prices Are Still Unstable

People who use CNG have seen their prices change times in recent weeks. Delhi has one of the CNG prices among big cities but prices in Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities are higher. The recent price hikes are because of rising energy costs and natural gas procurement expenses.

Impact on Consumers

When fuel prices go up it directly affects how much it costs to transport things, which can make logistics ride-hailing services and essential goods expensive. Businesses that rely on road transport often pass on the increased fuel costs to consumers, which can contribute to inflation. Analysts are keeping an eye on crude oil prices to see if fuel prices will change again.

How to Check Fuel Prices in Your City

You can check the fuel prices through:
 
Indian Oil SMS service
 
Bharat Petroleum fuel price portal
 
Hindustan Petroleum fuel price portal
 
Government fuel monitoring platforms and mobile apps
 
Fuel prices are updated every day early in the morning.
 
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Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update
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Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update
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Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update
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