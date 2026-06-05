Delhi Weather Today [ June 5, 2026]: IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Thunderstorms And Strong Winds, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

DELHI WEATHER TODAY: Heavy rain and fierce thunderstorms hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, finally bringing relief after days of brutal heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) started off with a yellow alert, but as the skies darkened and the winds picked up, they bumped it up to a red warning. So, not your usual summer day. IMD also issued an orange alert for Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram. Over in Noida, people saw gusty winds tearing through the area, and IMD says the city will stick with a “partly cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers” through June 6, according to ANI.

Delhi weather update

As for the temperature in Delhi, it’s still pretty high. The maximum is expected to stay between 40°C and 42°C, and the minimum hovers near 29.7°C. That’s warm, even after the rain.

Looking ahead, IMD expects partly cloudy skies in Delhi, slowly turning mostly cloudy. There’s more rain on the way, plus thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Speeds could hit 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, especially in the afternoon and evening. So, keep an umbrella handy and brace yourself for a wild weather ride.

After enduring intense heat, Delhi NCR is now being drenched by heavy rainfall. 🌧️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vySzQiIziR — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 4, 2026

Delhi weather forecast for June 5

Delhi today is expected to see a minimum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. The mercury is likely to remain around 31 degrees Celsius and wind speed will be around 7.51. The wind will move around 250 degrees with a gust speed of 10.33. The sunrise time is 05:23 AM, while it will set at 07:16 PM on Friday. The temperature in Delhi is anticipated to be 41°C on Friday, 42°C on Saturday, 43°C on Sunday, 45°C on Monday, 46°C on Tuesday, 46°C on Wednesday and 45°C on Thursday as per the seven-day weather forecast.

Delhi weather 10-day forecast

Monsoon arrives in Kerala

The Southwest Monsoon over Kerala has arrived 3 days after its normal date and 5 days after IMDT’s forecast date and is expected to spread to most of India during the third week of June but with some apprehensions regarding the amount of rainfall.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Kerala about June 1. IMD had predicted on May 15 that this year the southwest monsoon is expected to get established over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ± 4 days. IMD has further forecast that monsoon rainfall during this year will be 90% of the long period average – which is abelow normal monsoon rainfall.

Worse yet, IMD has warned that there is a 60% likelihood of having a deficient monsoon that is rainfall less than 90% of LPA. But, its arrival over Kerala, which is one of its milestones in the journey, will bring some cheer in a country where 51% of the farmed land accounting for 40% of production is rain fed.

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