Why is Cockroach Janata Party Being Trolled After First-Ever Press Conference? Here’s What Happened

COCKROACH JANATA PARTY: The viral party known as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has become the target of online trolls since it held its first-ever press conference, intended to signal the party’s shift from social media satire to a more structured political campaign. It is a youth-led movement that has garnered millions of followers on social media and has announced its first official spokespeople and plans for a protest movement to address matters including unemployment, exam controversies and political accountability. The press conference soon became the target of criticism and ridicule on social media.

Why is Cockroach Janata Party Being Trolled After First-Ever Press Conference?

Party representatives had difficulty with detailed answers on governance, policy and long-term goals. Others charged the group with being heavily influenced by popularity on the Internet but not having the structure necessary to be a viable political party.

During the press conference, the CJP cited irregularities in exams such as NEET, SSC, and CBSE, and said lakhs of students had been affected. “Our main demand is that there should be some accountability in the system. A total of 8 lakh people have signed a petition asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. There is not a single answer from their side. Two officers have been transferred; this is not a punishment, as they weren’t even suspended. We are seeking accountability from the system. You have seen the support we are getting all over the country,” said Sourav Das, a CJP member and journalist, at the press conference.”

Internet brutally roasts Cockroach Janata Party

Some of the trolling comes from how the party started in the first place. It all kicked off as a joke online, a bit of mockery aimed at remarks about jobless youth. Before anyone realized, that joke took on a life of its own and spread across the country.

Cockroach Janta Party first ever Press Conference😅 Lakin bhai Anna Hazare kya kr rha hai..? pic.twitter.com/7AvS5AscFB — Amara (@Amara__Don) June 3, 2026

Vijeta Dahiya is a content writer for Dhruv Rathi, Saurav Das is a former AAP activist and Ashutosh Ranka was working in London,

Now you can understand what’s really happening. — harish thimmappa (@harishthim77755) June 4, 2026

Why do they have anna hazare’s body double lol — Captain 0071 (@captain_0071) June 3, 2026

What is the Cockroach Janata Party?

It actually started as a joke online. The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, made some controversial comments about unemployed young people, calling them “cockroaches” and “parasites.” People were furious, and the Cockroach Janata Party popped up on social media as a kind of protest with a satirical twist. But it didn’t just stay a meme; it turned into a youth-driven anti-establishment movement that’s managed to gather over 22 million followers on Instagram.

CJP founder landing in Delhi on June 6

Their founder, Abhijeet Dipke, is flying in from the US and landing in Delhi on June 6 for the group’s first-ever organised protest. According to Ranka, one of the members, they’re going to ask the Delhi police for permission to promote their protest with a tweet. “We’re hoping the police show a big heart here,” Ranka said. The upcoming protest is about irregularities in major exams like NEET and CBSE. It’s the first time the Cockroach Janata Party is taking their fight from the internet to the streets.

ALSO READ: Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur