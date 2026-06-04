Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 will be announced soon, which will bring relief to the almost six lakh candidates who appeared for the state Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam. The announcement of the result will initiate the process for holding the mandatory counselling for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programme offered throughout the state of Rajasthan. The candidate will be able to check the result online with their login credentials and download the scorecards prepared by the Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, that conducted the examination on the official website. The entrance exam for admission to all General and Sanskrit D.El. Ed was held online in two shifts on May 20, 2023.

When will the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 be announced

Although there is no official announcement from VMOU regarding the result date, the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 will be announced soon. The examination authority will announce the result on the official Pre-D.El.Ed portal, where candidates can see their individual scorecards.

With the admission cycle entering into its next stage, the candidates are keeping an eye on the official notification on the result declaration. The scorecard will contain a lot of vital information like the marks obtained and the qualifying status and details required for counselling registration. It is recommended that the candidates strictly depend on the official notification and not on the unverified news for the result date.

Where and how to get Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026

After the results are released, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website by entering the date of birth and roll number. The candidate is advised to carefully scrutinise all the details provided on the scorecard during its download. The scorecard is mandatory for the subsequent stages of the admission process, such as seat allotment and counselling. In addition, it is advised that the candidates should keep more than one copy of the scorecard for their reference in future.

What is the Minimum qualifying mark of Rajasthan BSTC

Candidature for the counselling comes under the qualification if the marks obtained meet the minimum qualifying marks required as per the instruction of the examination authority. In General category the minimum qualifying marks are 50 per cent, and in Scheduled Caste (SC) (general), Scheduled Tribe (ST) (general), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (general), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) (general), widows and divorced women in the General category, 45 per cent marks. However, meeting the minimum qualifying marks has no certainty of admission as the allocation of seats depends on merit in each case, category, preferences and availability of seats.

How will Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2026 be conducted

After the announcement of the results, the Rajasthan BSTC counselling will be taken up by VMOU. Qualified persons must register online and take part in the admission process as per the schedule announced by the university.

The counselling will comprise the following steps: registration, choice filling, allotment and verification of documents. The detailed instruction and counselling dates will be released after the announcement of the results. Candidates need to keep checking the official website for final updates on counselling-related information.

What are the next steps for candidates after the BSTC result

Candidates are advised to download the scorecard as soon as it is notified and cross-check their eligibility status. They must also collect the necessary documents for counselling as well as make notations of all important dates. Candidates could secure admission to their choice of teachers training college with the availability of thousands of spots under the D.El.Ed scheme. Further updates on the counselling schedule, seat allotment and admission guidelines will be announced by VMOU soon.

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