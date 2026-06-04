Anushka Sharma Faces Backlash Over Endorsing Homeopathy, Doctors Call Viral Post ‘Pseudoscience’ And ‘Dangerous’

ANUSHKA SHARMA CONTROVERSY: Anushka Sharma stirred up quite a bit of debate online after she posted a video backing homeopathy. She shared a clip featuring Dr. Rajan Sankaran chatting with Namita Thapar and added, “Homeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr. Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey. I deeply value his insights on health and mindful living.” This took social media by storm and quickly sparked a debate, leading to a new row.

Anushka Sharma gets slammed by doctors over homeopathy post

Doctors, like hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips and urologist Dr. Jaison Philip, criticized what Anushka Sharma shared as pseudoscience and fraud that puts lives at risk. Plus, her access to top London healthcare while India faces serious challenges drew criticism. Her phone wallpaper, featuring guru Shri Hit Premanand Ji Maharaj, also got her flak for being obsessed and tied to controversial folks. Yet, some defended her faith and talked about their positive homeopathy experiences too.

What did the video claim shared by Anushka Sharma?

In the video, Dr. Sankaran talked about bringing different medical systems together instead of making them compete. He stated, “Homeopathy doesn’t treat conditions, it treats people. By treating people it heals them. By healing the human, their pathology also heals. Homeopathy can treat everybody. But can it cure everybody? Like every system it has limitations. Because modern medicine does not have long-term solutions, multiple solutions for multiple sclerosis, allergies eczema, so these are all illnesses for which I would say even modern medical doctors refer their patients for homeopathy.”

He added, “We are living in an era of integrated medicine. We are not here to prove the superiority or inferiority. It’s not either or anymore . We need to know the strengths and limitations of each system,” he said.”

How did the Internet react?

Anushka Sharma left India to live in 4 AQI of London, eats the most unadulterated food items in the world, jogs in clean lanes, lives around the most advanced healthcare system. Then comes home occasionally and preaches unscientific cures using Homeopathy to Indians who breathe… — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 3, 2026

Totally unexpected from an educated lady like Anushka Sharma. Can’t believe. — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatya) June 3, 2026

Triangle of shame. Supplement Seller – Legalized Quack – Illiterate Celebhttps://t.co/K9sZa89ihJ (report this post) Homeopathy is “medicine” made of water, alcohol, and sugar. So you’re paying premium prices for fancy sugar pills containing precisely no medicine at all, all… pic.twitter.com/ULWJEp6Haz — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) June 3, 2026

Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians. Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians Give them enough money and they might one day tell people, “Just visit Premanand Maharaj to cure all your diseases.” pic.twitter.com/5L6y8Wcxa6 — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) June 2, 2026

Big debate over homeopathy

There’s a big debate between homeopathy backers and fans of evidence-based medicine. Homeopathy is part of India’s AYUSH system and is popular around the country. Still, lots of researchers and medical groups say there isn’t strong scientific proof for its effects. Fans point to what patients say and their personal results. But critics insist therapies need solid clinical evidence to back them up.

On a different note, Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan with her hubby Virat Kohli after their team’s IPL win over the Gujarat Titans.

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