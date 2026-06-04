Peddi Movie First Review: Ram Charan Delivers Career-Best Performance in Emotional Rural Epic That Soars Despite Its Flaws

Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s much awaited film Peddi has finally arrived in theatres after years of anticipation and fans are heading to watch the movie with a lot of excitement. Advance ticket sales have been strong in several regions and that shows the growing interest in the movie. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this emotional rural drama narrates a powerful story about identity, hope, and a village’s fight for recognition. There’s also a solid backing with a strong performance by Ram Charan and music by A.R. Rahman. Peddi ends up giving several memorable moments even if it doesn’t get everything right.

After dealing with a bunch of delays and years of speculation, Peddi has finally made it to theatres. The movie came in with pretty big expectations and also some nagging doubts from the audience. Over the years, fans had chatted about film again and again which led to quite a few plot details leaking online. The pressure for Peddi was absolutely high because it was said to be Ram Charan’s next major movie which fans were looking forward to.

Peddi Movie Review

At its core, Peddi is a film that leans more on feelings than logic and for the most part, it actually works. A major reason is Ram Charana who turns in one of the strongest performances of his career. His entry scene has that kind of electricity fans want from a big star which catches everyone’s attention in the theatre,

Ram Charan’s transformation in the film is not only about appearance. He convincingly shifts his body language, his attitude, and even the energy around him as the story moves forward. He starts out as a carefree daily wage worker and then slowly becomes someone who is fighting not just for his own identity but also for his own community.

One of the biggest highlights is the surprising change in his character which fans can see in the later parts. It feels like bold, creative move which is something very few actors would actually attempt, so that makes Ram Charan’s Peddi performance feel even more striking.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi runs on a fairly familiar movie structure with romance, songs, fights, and emotional high notes. Still, what makes it stand apart is how personal and sincere the story feels. Instead of going all in on big scale action and pure spectacle, Peddi puts emotions and human connections right at the centre.

Peddi Review: Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi

One of the Peddi’s weaker aspects is Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The romance track feels disconnected from the main story but the bigger problem is that her role doesn’t get enough depth. Most of her scenes end up revolving around her looks more than actually developing who she is and that’s where it starts to feel off.

This is disappointing because the role had a lot of potential. She is the daughter of a politician who has kept losing elections, so she could’ve played a much bigger part in the film’s story.

Still, despite these issues, Peddi isn’t one of those films you can just shrug off. A big part of that is it earnest ambition and Ram Charan’s committed performance and the film’s unique idea.

Peddi Release Date, Story

Peddi has finally hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Ram Charan’s movie is a sports drama set in the 1990s in which Peddi a decent daily wage labourer who is actually good at sports, especially when it comes to cricket.

He makes his money by playing cricket. Then things shift a lot when he finds out that his far off village doesn’t have proper identity, no official recognition from the government at all. Peddi then decides to push back by using his sport abilites and wrestling as he basically fights for the village’s rights.

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