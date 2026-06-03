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Home > Entertainment News > Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75

Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75

R&B legend Peabo Bryson, famous for Disney classics A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast, has died at the age of 75. The Grammy-winning singer reportedly suffered a stroke before his death.

Peabo Bryson, Disney's Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75. Photos: X
Peabo Bryson, Disney's Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 09:13 IST

Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: R&B singer Peabo Bryson known for singing Disney hits like A Whole New World, and Beauty and the Beast has passed away at the age of 75. His family said he died Tuesday evening, in the middle of the people he loved all around him. “For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments,” his family said in the statement. “His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song,” they continued.

Peabo Bryson Cause of Death

The legendary R&B singer was known for many popular songs from the 1970s to the 2010s like Feel the Fire, I’m So Into You, Can You Stop the Rain, If Ever You’re In My Arms Again and Reaching for the Sky.

Peabo Bryson’s cause of death has not been shared as of now, but Peabo Bryson had gone through a stroke over the weekend and he was receiving medical treatment. 

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“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit,” his family shared. “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Who Was Peabo Bryson? 

Peabo Bryson picked up two Grammy Awards in 1992, and 1993 for those well known Disney duets. He sang Beauty and the Beast together with Celine Dion for the film Beauty and the Beast, and also did A Whole New World with Regina Belle for Disney’s Aladdin.



His fans are pouring their hearts with condolences messages on social media. Back in April, Bryson celebrated his 75th birthday and he posted some photos of the whole celebration with his family and friends on social media.

Peabo Bryson had recently performed at a concert in Georgia with Jeffrey Osborne in May. And he was looking to hit more stages later this year as part of his Golden Touch tour marking 50 years inside the music industry.

Also Read: Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane 

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Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75
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Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75

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Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75
Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75
Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75
Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Singer, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75

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