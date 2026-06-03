Mumbai Weather Today [ June 3, 2026]: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, Borivali, Andheri and Bandra Receive Heavy Rainfall Amid Thunderstorm Warning

MUMBAI WEATHER TODAY: Moderate to heavy rains were recorded by 7 a.m. in places such as Borivali, Andheri and Bandra after India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rains in the area till June 4. May saw Santacruz receiving only 8.8 mm of rain, and residents, such as journalist Nidhi Jamwal, savoured the rain, while others hailed the dark, windy morning as perfect. Scattered showers are likely to occur, while highs could reach 31°C and lows hover around 25°C – all indications are that the southwest monsoon is nearing, but there have been no major disruptions reported so far, around June 5-11.

Mumbai weather today

Moderate to heavy rain is likely in some parts of Mumbai over the next one to two hours. Light rain was falling in some areas as early as this morning. On the other hand, there are indications that the intense heat is soon to end. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Bikram Singh said that the monsoon will hit Kerala on June 4. Thereafter, the monsoon will slowly roll over in numerous parts of Maharashtra.

The monsoon is likely to hit Kerala first on June 4, Bikram Singh told IANS. Thereafter, it will slowly progress. Owing to its normal speed, the monsoon could reach some parts of Maharashtra in about a week, and Mumbai in about 10 days.

He said that presently, the rainfall is occurring across the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka, though it is limited to isolated locations in Maharashtra with lightning activity. But, it is likely that these activities will resume in the coming three-four days particularly in the Konkan and Goa.





Orange alert for Maharashtra

The Meteorological Department has also issued an Orange Alert for certain districts of the state. In addition to the south and central Maharashtra districts like Satara and Kolhapur, the districts of Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna in the Vidarbha area are expected to receive rainfall in varying degrees.

Mumbai 10- Day Forecast

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