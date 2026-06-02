World Wedding Week Unites Industry Leaders Across Continents, Accelerating WedIQ’s Global Expansion

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 02: The successful conclusion of World Wedding Week (WWW) marks an important milestone not only for the event itself but also for the evolution of WedIQ – World’s 1st Intelligent Wedding Ecosystem.

Over seven days, World Wedding Week brought together 24 distinguished speakers from India, Italy, United Kingdom, UAE, Thailand, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, United States, South Korea, Cyprus, and other key wedding destinations, representing diverse sectors of the global wedding industry. The online event attracted wedding planners, designers, photographers, filmmakers, venues, hospitality professionals, and wedding entrepreneurs seeking global insights, meaningful industry connections, and future-ready knowledge.

Founded by global event and wedding planner Nirav Chahwala, World Wedding Week was created with a simple vision — to connect the wedding industry through knowledge, innovation, and collaboration beyond geographical boundaries.

“The response has been truly encouraging. We witnessed professionals from different countries learning, sharing ideas, and building relationships on a common platform. It reinforces our belief that the wedding industry is ready for a more connected, collaborative, and future-focused ecosystem,” said Chahwala.

The success of World Wedding Week has also highlighted the growing WedIQ ecosystem, which aims to support wedding professionals through education, technology, media, networking, and business growth opportunities.

Today, the ecosystem includes:

Wedding University – professional education and industry-focused learning.

WedGPT and Infinique.ai – AI-powered lead generation, productivity, and business growth solutions for wedding professionals.

Destination Wedding Alliance (DWA) – a global network connecting planners, venues, hotels, tourism boards, and destination wedding specialists.

WedIQ Wire – a premium platform covering wedding news, trends, innovations, and industry intelligence.

WEDI – World’s 1st AI Wedding Influencer – designed to transform wedding inspiration, engagement, and information delivery through artificial intelligence.

WedIQ Studio – creative resources, templates, and business growth tools.

The Wedding Manifesto – a recently published book by Nirav Chahwala exploring modern wedding planning, experience design, and the future of the wedding industry.

Building on the momentum of World Wedding Week, WedIQ has announced plans for a year-round calendar of specialized industry micro-initiatives, including Wedding Design Week, Destination Wedding Week, Wedding Tech Week, along with focused online programs such as Luxury Wedding Weekender, Destination Discovery Weekender, Wedding Creator Weekender, and WedTech Weekender.

During World Wedding Week, the company also launched WedIQ GUILD, a year-round professional growth ecosystem for wedding professionals, beginning with the exclusive CHARTER 100 cohort — the first 100 founding members of the Guild. The initiative is designed to help professionals strengthen their personal brands, expand their global networks, access industry opportunities, leverage AI, and stay ahead of emerging trends shaping the future of weddings.

As weddings continue to evolve through creativity, technology, and collaboration, WedIQ’s mission remains clear: to create a platform where wedding professionals can learn, connect, innovate, and grow together.

With the successful completion of its inaugural World Wedding Week, WedIQ is now focused on building a truly global ecosystem that serves the wedding industry 365 days a year.

About WedIQ

WedIQ – World’s 1st Intelligent Wedding Ecosystem integrates education, AI, media, networking, destination wedding collaborations, and industry-led experiences to empower wedding professionals worldwide.

Through initiatives such as Wedding University, WedGPT, Infinique.ai, Destination Wedding Alliance (DWA), WEDI, WedIQ Wire, WedIQ Studio, The Wedding Manifesto, World Wedding Week, and WEDIQ GUILD, the ecosystem aims to shape the future of the global wedding industry through innovation, education, and meaningful collaboration.

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