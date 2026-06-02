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Home > India News > Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain

Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain

National-level kabaddi player Anushka Pal was allegedly murdered in Meerut after a dispute over ₹3,600 with a fast-food vendor. Missing since April, her skeletal remains were recovered from a drain following the accused's arrest. Police have ordered DNA testing and continue investigating the shocking case.

Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain (Via X)
Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 20:20 IST

Anushka Pal: A shocking murder case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a 17-year-old national-level kabaddi player, Anushka Pal, was found dead more than 6 weeks after she went missing. Police recovered skeletal remains from a drain near a police outpost and arrested a fast-food vendor in connection with the crime. According to investigators, Anushka had an argument with Shyam Dhanak, a fast-food vendor who operated near her accommodation. 

Dispute Over ₹3,600 Led To Murder, Say Police

Police allege the dispute centered on unpaid dues of around ₹3,600. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to attacking the teenager with a brick following an argument and disposing of her body in a nearby drain.

Promising Athlete Had Dreams Of Joining Army

Anushka, a Class 12 student and accomplished kabaddi player, had represented her state and competed at the national level. Family members said she aspired to join the Indian Army through the Agniveer recruitment scheme and had borrowed money to complete related formalities. Her disappearance on April 16 had triggered an extensive search by relatives and police.

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Accused Tracked Down In Chandigarh

Investigators said technical surveillance and analysis of call records eventually led them to Chandigarh, where the accused had reportedly relocated and resumed operating a food stall. After being detained and interrogated, he allegedly revealed details of the crime, leading police to the victim’s remains.

DNA Test Ordered As Probe Continues

Authorities have collected samples for DNA testing to conclusively establish the identity of the recovered remains. Police are continuing their investigation while the accused faces murder charges. The case has sparked outrage in Meerut, with many questioning how a promising young athlete lost her life over a relatively small financial dispute.

ALSO READ: Did Twisha Sharma Case Hearing Nearly End In Fistfight? Giribala And Twisha’s Lawyer Trade Allegations

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Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain
Tags: Agniveer aspirant AnushkaAnushka Pal murderhome-hero-pos-6Meerut crime newsMeerut kabaddi player casenational kabaddi player killedShyam Dhanak arrestUttar Pradesh murder case

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Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain
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Who Was Anushka Pal? Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Meerut Drain
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