After Ashok Kharat, Another Godman Arrested For Drugging And Raping Women In Mathura

A 29-year-old self-styled spiritual guru has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura for allegedly sexually exploiting educated young women by luring them with promises of spiritual guidance and better career opportunities. The accused, identified as Abhishek Mishra alias Adikarta Narayan Das, was arrested on Monday from his ashram-like residence in Radha Kund. Police said the Mathura godman allegedly targeted women who came into contact with his religious group and later exploited them. The case surfaced after a 22-year-old BSc Nursing student from Chhattisgarh filed a complaint at Govardhan police station on May 25. Based on her allegations, police launched an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of the Mathura godman. During the operation, officers also rescued two young women and a man from the premises and later handed them over to their families. This case comes after the infamous Ashok Kharat case, from whom a substantial amount of obscene videos were found.

Complaint by nursing student exposes alleged sexual exploitation and blackmail

As per PTI, the woman had come to Mathura to meet her elder sister, who was undergoing training with an oil PSU company and was associated with the religious group run by the accused. Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said the victim’s sister had links with the organisation led by the Mathura godman.

The woman alleged that Mishra offered her milk, saying it was “prasad”. She claimed the drink contained an intoxicating substance. After consuming it, she lost consciousness and was allegedly raped by the accused. The victim further alleged that the Mathura godman recorded obscene photographs and videos of her and later threatened to make them public if she refused to pay him ₹5 lakh.

Obscene photographs recovered as police widen investigation

After filing a complaint against the man, an FIR was lodged against him for the crime committed against the girl, and the police started accumulating evidence according to the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In the process of gathering evidence, the investigating officer found several obscene pictures featuring men and women on the accused’s mobile phone.

Mishra is believed to have delivered his lectures and sermons on YouTube as well as social media, according to PTI. It seems that the Mathura godman particularly victimized educated women who were working as engineers and professionals in big firms. Police think that he initially won their confidence through spiritual discourses before taking advantage of them.

IIT graduate’s past and online activities now under scanner

During questioning, Mishra told police that he completed a Mechanical Engineering degree from IIT Roorkee around five years ago. He also claimed that he worked at a private company with an annual salary package of Rs 20 lakh before moving to Mathura. According to investigators, he initially lived in rented accommodation before purchasing a house in Radha Kund and establishing his base there.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said legal proceedings against the Mathura godman are underway and that he has been sent to jail. Police are now conducting a detailed probe into his background, social media activities and possible victims. Investigators are also examining the full extent of the network built by the Mathura godman and whether other complaints may emerge as the inquiry progresses.

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