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Home > Sports News > ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows

ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows

Over 150 ISL footballers, including top national team stars, are left stranded as contracts expire amid a major standoff between the AIFF and clubs. Read the full details of Indian football's latest crisis.

ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows. Photo: Indian Football Team- X
ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows. Photo: Indian Football Team- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 19:13 IST

ISL 2026-27: Indian football has been rocked by a huge blow with the futures of almost 150 Indian Super League (ISL) players thrown into complete limbo. Barely 11 days after the end of a turbulent 2025-26 season, the domestic circuit is reeling under a huge contractual crisis. Some 150 footballers saw their contracts expire on Sunday, May 31, meaning they are now free agents but with no clear idea of what they will do next in their careers.

Who Are The Big Names Involved? 

Over 20 high profile athletes who have played for India on the international stage have also joined the mass exodus like national team captain Sandesh Jhingan (FC Goa) and defensive stalwart Rahul Bheke (Bengaluru FC). The sudden vacuum has been created by an ongoing administrative deadlock between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ISL clubs over the structure, governance and financial viability of the upcoming 2026-27 season.

“It is a grim situation in the ISL and Indian football as a whole. The players will be the worst sufferers. Since they are free agents, their negotiating power is less and clubs are likely to quote a lower fee for them when they sign contracts,” a former football official told PTI.

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Why Indian Football Is In A Limbo?

The crisis can be traced back to December last year when the long-standing Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and its former commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) officially ran out. This caused operational chaos that severely disrupted the 2025-26 season, which was both severely delayed and radically shortened. The traditional home-and-away schedule was scrapped with all 14 top-flight teams playing in a condensed single round-robin format of just 13 games per club.

Now they’re shy about spending money on new franchises. Runners-up Mohun Bagan Super Giant are keenly awaiting clarity from the AIFF on an immediate basis before taking their next step after champions East Bengal. The Kolkata bigwigs will not be closing their books till the federation comes up with a clear roadmap.

“We will ask the AIFF how they will conduct ISL and make our budget accordingly,” an anonymous Mohun Bagan club source stated.

What’s Next For Indian Football?

The lack of structure makes free agents extremely vulnerable. Though AIFF has decided to keep the official player registration window open between June 12 and August 31, experts feel the players have lost out on some crucial leverage. In an average ecosystem, the marquee players set the tone. They are ripe to be financially exploited by conservative franchises and it’s a market that needs stability badly. The impact will be most on players from the Northeast, especially Manipur and Mizoram, for whom fixed salaries in the ISL are a lifeline to support large families back home. The best players in Indian football are left to rot on the bench until the AIFF and clubs end their administrative logjam.

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ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows
Tags: AIFF club standoffFSDL Master Rights AgreementIndian football contract crisisislISL 2026-27 uncertaintyMohun Bagan Super Giant budget

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ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows

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ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows
ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows
ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows
ISL 2026-27 In Doubt? 150 Footballers Awaiting Contract Renewal From Clubs As Uncertainty On Top-Flight Indian Football Grows

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