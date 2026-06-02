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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane

Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane

Jabari Brown, known for winning a private jet in a MrBeast challenge, was arrested in Paraguay after authorities linked him to a private aircraft carrying 261.6 kilograms of marijuana. Investigators are probing an alleged international trafficking network and examining the roles of all suspects involved.

MrBeast Jet Winner Jabari Brown Arrested In Paraguay (Via X)
MrBeast Jet Winner Jabari Brown Arrested In Paraguay (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 19:25 IST

Jabari Brown, the young pilot who gained internet fame after winning a private jet in a MrBeast aviation challenge, has been arrested in Paraguay as part of an alleged international drug trafficking investigation. Paraguayan authorities said Brown was among four US nationals linked to a private aircraft on which more than 261.6 kilograms (577 pounds) of marijuana was allegedly discovered. According to Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD), the aircraft arrived from Miami and landed at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport near the capital, Asunción.

Investigators claim the drugs were concealed inside luggage being unloaded from the aircraft and transferred to a vehicle. Officials described the seized cannabis as a high-THC “premium” variety and believe it may have been destined for the Brazilian market.

Cannabis Found On Plane Arriving From Miami

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Asunción and became the fourth person detained in connection with the case. Three other American citizens were also taken into custody after authorities carried out the operation. Local media reports said prosecutors have filed international drug trafficking charges against the suspects.

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From YouTube Fame To Criminal Investigation

Brown rose to prominence in 2025 after winning a Hawker 400XP private jet valued at approximately $2.4 million in MrBeast’s viral competition, “100 Pilots Fight For A Private Jet.”

The victory earned him widespread attention online, and he had reportedly planned to use the aircraft to launch a charter aviation business. His arrest has now placed him at the center of a high-profile criminal investigation.

Questions Remain Over Aircraft Ownership

Authorities have not identified Brown as the owner of the aircraft involved in the case.

SENAD said the plane was allegedly owned and piloted by an Estonian national who reportedly left Paraguay before the arrests took place. Investigators are now trying to determine who organized the flight, who owned the seized cargo, and what role each individual played.

Officials estimate the shipment could have been worth around $3.6 million if sold in Brazil.

Investigation Continues

Paraguayan authorities are continuing their investigation and have not released further details about the alleged trafficking operation. Officials are examining the movement of the aircraft, the source of the drugs, and possible international links behind the shipment.

ALSO READ: Boong Wins Big At NYIFF 2026: Is The BAFTA-Winning Manipuri Drama Available To Stream On OTT?

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Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane
Tags: home-hero-pos-3international drug traffickingJabari Brownmarijuana seizure ParaguayMrBeastMrBeast contestant newsMrBeast jet winnerParaguay drug trafficking caseprivate aircraft drug case

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Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane

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Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane

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Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane
Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane
Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane
Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Arrested In Paraguay After Authorities Seize 577 Pounds Of Marijuana From Private Plane

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