Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Reacts To Salam Khan’s Legal Notice: ‘Not A Biopic’

Kala Hiran Makers React to Legal Notice: When Salman sent a legal notice to Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy makers, people expected that they might step down or try to internally talk this through. But things took a dramatic turn when Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani took to his Facebook account and posted:

“लीगल नोटिस देकर काला हिरण मूवी से जुड़े लोगो को धमकाने लगे है सलमान खान, नोटिस का मकसद सिर्फ डराना है ताकि लोग ग्लैमर के सामने झुक जाये

है उसकी आदत डरा रहा है

है मेरी फितरत डरा नही हूँ

वो मुझको मुर्दा समझ रहा है

उसे कहो मै मरा नही हूँ”

By sending a legal notice, Salman Khan has started threatening people associated with the movie Kala Hiran. The purpose of the notice is only to scare people so that people bow down in front of glamour.

It’s his habit to scare. I am not the type to be scared. He is thinking I am dead. Tell him I am not dead.

“Not A Salman Bipoic”

In a separate conversation with India today, Amit Jani said that legal notice was premature and this movie is not a Salman Khan Biopic. He added that till date only the poster of the movie has been released, with a teaser scheduled for release on June 20th.

He called the legal action unnecessary as there was nothing known to Salman about the movie and rather this action was uncalled for.

Jani went on to maintain that this film is not a biopic but rather focused on the broader issues faced by the Bishnoi community while safeguarding the wildlife. He added that Salman has not been shown negatively in the movie nether the movie trues to glorify Lawrenece Bishnoi’s actions

The movie rather focuses on all the information already present in the public domain and can be presented on the big screen, he added.

What is in the Legal Notice?

The legal notice sent by Salman Khan’s legal team can be seen as an effort by the superstar to not let any false narratives go out that could potentially hurt the legal battles going on in the court.

In the notice, Salman’s legal team warned of potential civil legal action against the makers and asked them to issue an unconditional apology from the actor and stop any production as well as the marketing going on with the film.

The notice alleges that the makers of the film are trying to cash in on Salmna’s fame and make a profit out of him. They went on to say that these actions are a direct threat against Salman’s personality and public rights.

With the battle lines now drawn and Salman Khan’s legal team arguing that a dramatization could hurt his ongoing judicial struggles in the Rajasthan High Court and violate his personality rights, this clash is rapidly moving toward an intense courtroom showdown before the film Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy ever hits theaters.

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