Colombo: 21-Year-Old Moulavi Arrested Over Sexually Abusing A 14-Year-Old Girl

COLOMBO: A 21‑year‑old Moulavi residing in Eragama has been arrested in connection with the serious sexual abuse of a 14‑year‑old girl, Police said. The main suspect in the incident, the Moulavi, was reportedly missing when the incident took place, but he was surrendered to the Ampara Magistrate’s Court on May 20, represented by a lawyer.

Colombo: Maulvi arrested over sexual abuse of a 14‑year‑old girl

He was, thereafter, remanded until 03 June 2026. The other accused, who was 21 years old and staying in Eragama where the main accused had stayed, was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before the Ampara Magistrate’s Court on May 09, 2023, with him having assisted the main accused.

He was remanded initially from April 26 to May 20 and then remanded again till June 03. The Eragama Police is continuing to investigate this incident.

Nashik shocker: Muslim driver arrested for molesting seven employees

In a different incident reported in Nashik, Maharashtra, Danish Sayyad, who worked as a driver for a financial company, molested seven women employees. After one of them filed a complaint, the police charged and arrested him. His job was to drive women staff to and from the office using a private vehicle.

One time, as the women were getting into the car, Danish told one of them to sit up front with him. When she said no, he lashed out, he sped off, driving dangerously, and started harassing the women right there in the vehicle, as per reports.

🚨 Panchavati (Nashik): 7 female employees molested; driver Danish Sayyad arrested! After a woman refused to sit beside him, Danish drove recklessly, behaved obscenely, brandished a knife, and threatened to “slice them up.” The terrified women escaped, but he chased and… pic.twitter.com/VPcxoKdQej — Sanatan Prabhat (@SanatanPrabhat) May 30, 2026

He pulled out a knife and threatened them, shouting, “Today I’ll cut you to pieces.” All of them were left terrified. Eventually, the women managed to get out of the car, but Danish didn’t stop. He chased them down and threatened them again with his knife.

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