Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

Stock Market Today: Indian markets seemed to start June 2 with a cautious tone, as the Sensex and Nifty opened in the red. It wasn’t exactly the confident start investors were hoping for, with traders digesting mixed global cues and keeping a close eye on ongoing geopolitical developments. While the broader market struggled to build momentum, the session wasn’t entirely without bright spots. IT stocks once again took center stage, posting solid gains and reminding investors that opportunities can still emerge even when overall sentiment remains subdued. Meanwhile, with the rupee under close watch, sectoral trends shifting, and global developments continuing to influence market mood, traders have plenty to monitor throughout the day.

Here’s a quick look at the key market moves, top gainers, and trends shaping today’s trading session.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (2 June, 2026)