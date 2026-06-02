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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

Stock Market Today opened lower amid mixed global cues and geopolitical concerns. While benchmark indices remained under pressure, IT stocks outperformed, the rupee weakened slightly, and investors stayed cautious throughout trading.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 09:27 IST

Stock Market Today: Indian markets seemed to start June 2 with a cautious tone, as the Sensex and Nifty opened in the red. It wasn’t exactly the confident start investors were hoping for, with traders digesting mixed global cues and keeping a close eye on ongoing geopolitical developments. While the broader market struggled to build momentum, the session wasn’t entirely without bright spots. IT stocks once again took center stage, posting solid gains and reminding investors that opportunities can still emerge even when overall sentiment remains subdued. Meanwhile, with the rupee under close watch, sectoral trends shifting, and global developments continuing to influence market mood, traders have plenty to monitor throughout the day.

Here’s a quick look at the key market moves, top gainers, and trends shaping today’s trading session.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (2 June, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

        • Sensex: 73,925.92 | 387.63 points lower (-0.46%)
        • Nifty 50: 23,269.05 | 113.55 points lower (-0.49%)

        Indian benchmark indices traded lower today as cautious investor sentiment and broad-based selling weighed on markets. Weakness across key sectors kept pressure on equities, while traders closely tracked global developments.

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        Sensex An Nifty In Pre Opening

        • Sensex Today: Benchmark indices traded lower in the pre-opening session.
        • Sensex: Down 30.99 points (0.04%) at 74,236.35.
        • Nifty 50: Down 120.75 points (0.52%) at 23,261.85.
        • Market Sentiment: Investors remained cautious ahead of key domestic and global cues.
        • Time: 9:00 AM IST

              Stock Market Sectorwise performance

              • BSE IT Index gained over 1%, extending its rally for the second consecutive session.
              • The technology sector remained among the top-performing pockets of the market.

              BSE IT Top Gainers (Intraday)

              • InfoBeans Technologies: ₹167.55 | +5.05%
              • VLEGOV: ₹14.60 | +4.96%
              • NINtec Systems: ₹766.95 | +4.11%
              • Silver Touch Technologies: ₹183.00 | +3.51%
              • Infosys: ₹1,238.50 | +2.98%
              • Birlasoft: ₹335.20 | +2.20%
              • While benchmark indices started the day on a weak note, IT stocks bucked the trend, providing support to the broader market and attracting investor interest.

              NSE Top Gainers (Today)

              • Infosys
              • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
              • Tech Mahindra
              • HCL Technologies
              • Hindalco Industries

              Rupee Watch

              • Indian Rupee Opening: Opened marginally lower against the U.S. dollar.
              • USD/INR: Rupee opened at 95.05 per dollar.
              • Previous Close: 95.00 per dollar.
              • Trend: Slight weakness in the domestic currency at the start of Tuesday’s trade.

              Stock Market On Monday

              Indian markets extended their downward trend on Monday, with the Nifty slipping below 23,400 and the Sensex falling by 508 points, as investors closely monitored developments in the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations. Overall, cautious sentiment outweighed positive global cues, resulting in broad-based selling across sectors. The Sensex ended the day at 74,267.34, down 0.68%, while the Nifty closed at 23,382.60, lower by 0.70%. Market breadth remained weak, with decliners comfortably outnumbering advancers. Broader markets also came under pressure, as both midcap and smallcap indices ended the session in negative territory. Auto, FMCG, PSU banks, consumer durables, and realty stocks were among the biggest losers. Meanwhile, the IT sector emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise weak market. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS helped limit the damage, highlighting the sector’s continued appeal as a relatively defensive play for investors.

                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                  Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today: Will Nifty Hold 23,300 Or Extend Its Losing Streak?

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                  Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty
                  Tags: bse it indexDalal Streetequity marketfinancial newsIndian sharesindian stock marketInfosysMarket Openingmarket updatesnifty todayNSE Top Gainersrupee todaysensex todayShare Market Newsstock market livestock market todaytcsTech MahindraTrading Sessionusd-inr

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                  Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty
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