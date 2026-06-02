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Home > World News > Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’

Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’

A viral video from a Pakistan goat beauty contest ahead of Eid al-Adha has sparked outrage online, with many social media users calling the animal inspection scenes disturbing and questioning animal welfare practices.

Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes
Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 09:45 IST

A video from a goat beauty contest in Pakistan has gone viral on social media and it has sparked strong reactions online. In the clip, some people who are described as judges seem to be closely inspecting goats during a livestock event before Eid al-Adha with many viewers calling the scenes “vulgar” and “disturbing”. At the same time, people should remember that these kinds of looks inspections are often seen at cattle and livestock competitions, basically to verify the animals’ quality and breed standards. Still a number of social media users criticised the handling of the goats, which looked wrong and rough and they also raised questions about animal welfare practices 

Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage

The video from Pakistan’s annual goat show like the recent Intenrational Goat Festival in Faisalabad shows judges inspecting animals’ rumps for muscling and meat quality right before Eid al-Adha sacrifices

These events have been going on since 2011 organized by groups such as the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and they seem to help farmers push better bloodlines like Teddy and Beetal with prizes up to hundreds of thousands of rupees. 

Now, judging like this is standard across global livestock competitions but the footage still brought in a bunch of reactions saying it was abusive. Still there is no confirmed abuse report anywhere which shows the cultural gap and how people are questioning the animal activists who are not taking any action against it.

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Goat beauty contest in Pakistan. The goats are sold and later abused. Where are the animal activists?” 

Second user wrote, “What perverted, disgusting people! Filthy Muslims! Where are the animal protection organizations to protect these poor animals?!”
Third user said, “How terribly sad. I cannot understand animal sacrifice in any culture. That poor boy crying for his pet. Makes me sad. That poor goat loves and trusts people. Littl does he know. So much evil in the world.”
Fourth user commented, “We are living in a very sad world where normality is disappearing fast …”

Also Read: 84-Year-Old Man ‘Unable To Walk’ Convicted After 33 Years In Bihar Attempted Murder Case | Watch 

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Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’
Tags: animal welfareeid-al-adhaGoat Beauty ContestLivestock Festivalpakistan newssocial media reactionviral video

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Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’

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Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’
Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’
Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’
Watch: Pakistan Goat Beauty Contest Video Sparks Outrage Over ‘Vulgar’ Animal Inspection Scenes, ‘Perverted And Disgusting Behaviour’

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