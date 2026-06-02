‘You’re F***ing Crazy’: Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Lebanon Strikes In Heated Call

US President Donald Trump reportedly had a heated phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as tensions in West Asia escalated amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump blistered at Netanyahu for his growing use of military force in Lebanon, referring him to ‘crazy’ and, reportedly, at one point yelling, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The exchange was part of Iran’s temporary move to block the mediators’ communications, as it protested over Israel’s escalating military operations in Lebanon, which has become a major sticking point in the wider US-Iran peace talks.

What Happened Here?

In the report by Axios, it is stated that Trump also said ‘You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.’ Two US officials and a third source briefed on the call told Axios. The reported conflict has sparked a divergence in the US-Israel approaches to managing regional conflicts. Netanyahu is said to have preferred to continue military pressure on Iran and its allies while the Trump administration has sought a diplomatic solution with Tehran. The conflict escalated after Israel gave authorization to its military to operate in Beirut and had indicated it was planning to intensify its operations against Hezbollah. Trump intervened diplomatically soon after, and seemed to defuse the situation.

Trump’s ‘productive call’

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated he had a ‘very productive call’ with Netanyahu, and declared that there would be ‘no troops going to Beirut’. He also added that Israeli military troops moving towards the Lebanese capital had been withdrawn. Hezbollah, via intermediaries, also agreed to cease hostilities, Trump said, leading to a temporary truce. Through very high level contacts, I had a great meeting with Hezbollah, and they said they would cease all shooting no more firing at Israel, and Israel would not fire at them.

I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its… pic.twitter.com/xul2w2hM28 — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 1, 2026







Trump and Netanyahu On Iran

The conflict between Trump and Netanyahu reportedly spilled over to Iran as well. Trump said he’s hopeful that he can reach a deal with Tehran in days, and he’d like to give diplomacy some more time, according to Axios. Netanyahu, however, contended that any delay in military action against Iran will only give strength to the Iranian regime, and harm the measures aimed at reducing Iran’s military strength and infrastructure. According to CNN, in their chat Netanyahu told Trump that ‘postponing strikes on Iran was ‘a mistake’. While there were differences, Trump was said to have left it to the Israeli leader to ‘do whatever I want him to do’ when it comes to Iran. The developments highlight the delicate equilibrium between diplomacy and military action as talks continue in one of the world’s most unstable areas.

Also Read: Netanyahu Reacts To Trump Truce, Warns Beirut Strikes If Hezbollah Attacks Continue