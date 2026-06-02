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Home > Tech and Auto News > 87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged

87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged

Florida man dies after Tesla Model Y crashes into electrical box and pond near Tampa while reportedly using Autopilot, sparking renewed scrutiny of Tesla’s driver-assistance system.

87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged
87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 04:18 IST

A Florida man has died after his Tesla left the roadway, struck an electrical box, and plunged into a pond while reportedly operating in Autopilot mode. The crash has raised renewed concerns about the safety and reliability of advanced driver-assistance systems in real-world conditions. The incident occurred around 8.10 pm last month near Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 87-year-old man was driving a Tesla Model Y when the vehicle veered off the road east of Infinite Drive, hit an electrical box, and then entered a nearby pond, where it became fully submerged. Emergency responders pulled both occupants from the car and rushed them to the hospital. The driver later died from his injuries, while a 75-year-old female passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash Details Near Tampa and Emergency Response

Officials said the Tesla was operating with Autopilot engaged at the time of the crash, although investigators have not yet explained how that determination was made or what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The speed limit in the area is 30mph. Authorities also noted that it remains unclear whether speed, a medical emergency, driver input, or a possible system malfunction contributed to the crash. The duration the vehicle remained underwater before rescue teams arrived has also not been confirmed.

Names of the driver and passenger are not being released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not provided further technical findings or mechanical assessments at this stage. The incident has once again brought attention to Tesla’s driver-assistance systems, which continue to face legal and regulatory scrutiny in the United States and other regions.

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Growing Legal Pressure on Tesla’s Autopilot System

In a separate Florida case, a federal judge recently upheld a 243 million jury verdict tied to a 2019 crash involving a Tesla Model S operating with Autopilot. That crash in Key Largo killed 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and seriously injured her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo. Jurors awarded 200 million dollars in punitive damages to the victims and their families.

Tesla argued in court that the driver was solely responsible and said it plans to appeal the ruling. The company has consistently maintained that Autopilot requires active human supervision and is not designed to replace driver attention. Despite this stance, Tesla has faced multiple lawsuits involving its driver-assistance technology.

Musk on the Future of Self-Driving Technology

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has continued to promote a future dominated by autonomous vehicles. ‘Ten years from now, probably 90% of all distance driven will be driven by the AI in a self-driving car. It will be quite a niche thing in 10 years to actually be driving your own car,’ Musk said during a video appearance at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv last month.

ALSO READ: Is Trump Following Obama’s Iran Nuclear Strategy He Once Called The ‘Worst Deal Ever’?

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87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged
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87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged

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87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged
87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged
87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged
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