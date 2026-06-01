TMC Expels 2 MLAs Amid Signature Forgery Case: What Is the Bengal Assembly Row About?

The political row over the alleged forgery of legislators’ signatures in West Bengal has intensified, with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelling two of its MLAs and the CID launching a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter. The controversy centres on a nomination letter submitted to the Assembly Speaker for appointing key leaders in the Bengal Assembly after the party’s disappointing electoral performance. Questions over the authenticity of several signatures on that document have now triggered a criminal investigation, political attacks, and disciplinary action within the party itself. Amid the growing storm, TMC on Monday expelled MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect, citing anti-party activities. The development came as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stepped up his attack on the ruling party, claiming the forgery allegations had exposed serious irregularities within the legislative wing of the TMC.

How the controversy over the disputed signatures unfolded

Reports say that, according to Adhikari, the sequence began on May 9 when the party’s National General Secretary sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Sovondeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition, along with Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders and Firhad Hakim as the chief whip.

He said a second letter carrying 70 signatures was submitted on May 20. However, the process soon came under scrutiny after TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha filed a formal complaint alleging that no such resolution had been passed by the legislative party. Their complaint prompted intervention by the Assembly Speaker, following which an FIR was registered at Hare Street Police Station. The matter was later handed over to the CID for investigation.

Addressing reporters, Adhikari said, “CID took signature samples from some MLAs whose names were in that letter. Three TMC MLAs, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhashish Das, have confessed before the CID that they did not sign that document.” He also warned that the law would take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), stating that “nobody who forged signatures will be spared.”

CID forms SIT as probe widens and Abhishek skips summons

As the investigation gathered pace, the West Bengal CID constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team to examine the alleged forgery. Police sources said the SIT is being led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer to ensure a detailed and high-level probe.

As per reports, the disputed signatures are linked to the nomination process for appointing Sovondeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the party in the Assembly. Allegations surfaced that signatures of certain elected MLAs were included in the document without their consent.

The probe has already seen questioning of TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Nayna Bandyopadhyay. The CID had also issued a notice to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before investigators and produce the party’s original resolution document.

However, Banerjee did not appear before the agency at its Bhawani Bhawan headquarters on Monday. Party sources said he responded through his legal counsel and cited health-related issues for not attending. The agency is now expected to continue examining documents, signatures and witness statements as it attempts to determine whether the nomination letter was genuinely authorised or forged.

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