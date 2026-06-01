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Home > India News > ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18

ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has announced the schedule for the elections for 27 seats in the Rajya Sabha and the state legislative councils in 3 states. As per the schedule released on June 1, the polls will be held on June 18.

ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18 (Image: X/ ECISVEEP)
ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18 (Image: X/ ECISVEEP)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 16:16 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has announced the schedule for the elections for 27 seats in the Rajya Sabha and the state legislative councils in 3 states. As per the schedule released today, the polls will be held on June 18. The elections include biennial polls for Rajya Sabha seats across several states, along with elections and bye-elections to Legislative Councils in Bihar and Karnataka. According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, voting will be conducted on June 18 between 8 am and 4 pm. Counting of votes will commence from 5 pm onwards on the same day.

The election process has already begun with the opening of nominations.

Complete Election Schedule

  • Filing of nominations begins: June 1 (11 am onwards)
  • Last date for filing nominations: June 8 (3 pm)
  • Scrutiny of nominations: June 9
  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: June 11
  • Polling: June 18 (8 am to 4 pm)
  • Counting of votes: June 18 (from 5 pm onwards)

Elections To Be Held For 24 Rajya Sabha Seats

The Election Commission said biennial elections will be conducted for 24 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 10 states.

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These elections are being held as the terms of sitting members are nearing completion, requiring fresh representatives to be elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Bye-Elections In Three States

Apart from the regular biennial polls, bye-elections will also be held for vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The bypolls are being conducted to fill vacancies that arose before the completion of the respective members’ terms.

Bihar And Karnataka Legislative Council Polls

The Election Commission has also announced elections for State Legislative Councils. In Bihar, biennial elections will be held for nine Legislative Council seats, while a bye-election will be conducted for one additional seat.

Karnataka will witness elections for seven seats in its Legislative Council as part of the scheduled electoral exercise.

Nomination Process Underway

With nominations opening from June 1, political parties have started preparations for candidate selection and filing. The scrutiny and withdrawal process will determine the final list of candidates contesting the elections before voting takes place on June 18.

The results will shape representation in both the Rajya Sabha and the concerned Legislative Councils, making the polls significant for the political landscape in several states.

ALSO READ: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Sets June 6 Return To India; Plans Jantar Mantar Protest Against Dharmendra Pradhan

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ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18
Tags: ECIelection commission of indiahome-hero-pos-2Rajya SabhaState legislative councilState Legislative Council Elections

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ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18
ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18
ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18
ECI Announces Schedule For Rajya Sabha And State Legislative Council Elections; Polling To Be Held On June 18

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