How CBI Recreated Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments Using 80-Kg Dummy, Noose And Belt

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday recreated the final moments of actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Bhopal as part of its ongoing probe into her death. Investigators brought a noose, a belt and an 80-kg dummy to reconstruct the sequence of events that unfolded before and after Twisha Sharma was found hanging on May 12. The exercise was aimed at understanding exactly how she was brought down from the hanging position and whether the statements given by family members match the physical evidence collected by investigators.

Reports say that according to officials, the reconstruction focused on the version provided by Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, who had reportedly told investigators that he brought her down from the noose. His mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, had allegedly untied the knot around her neck. The CBI recreated these actions step by step to verify the sequence and examine whether it was physically possible in the manner described.

Investigators recreate events using dummy, noose and belt

As part of the exercise, the agency brought both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to the scene and asked them to explain how Twisha Sharma was taken down. Officials carefully examined the process used to remove the noose and untie the knot, hoping to gain clarity on the events immediately after she was discovered.

According to reports, the strength of the ligature, identified as a belt, was also tested during the reconstruction. Investigators checked how much weight it could withstand and whether it was capable of supporting the body weight involved in the case. Six CBI officials, including a woman officer, were present during the inspection of Giribala Singh’s residence.

Arrests and custody add new dimension to probe

The reconstruction comes days after the CBI arrested Giribala Singh. She was taken into custody on Thursday, one day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail. The court also set aside the relief that had earlier been granted by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15.

According to reports, both Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh are currently in CBI custody till June 2. Investigators are continuing to examine evidence, statements and digital records linked to Twisha Sharma as they try to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Marriage, allegations and unanswered questions

As per reports, Twisha Sharma had met Samarth Singh on a dating app in December 2024. The couple got married in 2025. Just five months later, Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Katara Hills, Bhopal, on May 12.

Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and mental torture, alleging that the gifts and dowry brought during the marriage were repeatedly described as being “below their standard.” According to WhatsApp messages sent by Twisha Sharma to her mother, questions were allegedly raised about the paternity of the child she was carrying. The family has also alleged that she was forced to terminate her pregnancy and felt trapped in the marriage.

Investigators are now using an advanced “tunnel view” method to reconstruct the final hours before Twisha Sharma’s death. Sources said the agency is creating a minute-by-minute timeline of her movements, interactions and digital activity in an effort to understand exactly what happened in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

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