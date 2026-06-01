The Cube Club Creates World Record with 10,000 Plant Green Installation, Celebrates 1 Lakh Tree Plantation Milestone with Jackie Shroff

The Cube Club

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 01: The Cube Club, in collaboration with Zee Studios, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing recognition from the Golden Book of World Records for creating the “Largest Planted Letter Formation on Ground” alongside the iconic Jackie Shroff. Crafted using over 10,000 live ornamental plants, the installation was unveiled as a tribute to The Great Grand Super Hero while symbolising a much larger environmental commitment and the successful plantation of 1 lakh trees. The record-setting green masterpiece transformed the landscape of The Cube Club in Ahmedabad into a living celebration of sustainability, creativity, and collective action.

Driven by the visionary leadership of Tejas Dadia, Khushali Vyas, and Hitansh Dadia, The Cube Club continues to redefine experiential luxury by seamlessly blending entertainment, nature, and purpose. More than just a world record, the initiative reflects the brand’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact on both people and the planet. By bringing together cinema, sustainability, and community participation, The Cube Club has once again positioned itself at the forefront of innovative and environmentally conscious initiatives in India.

Speaking on the achievement, Tejas Dadia said, “This recognition is not just about creating a world record, it’s about creating awareness and inspiring action. At The Cube Club, we believe luxury experiences can also drive meaningful environmental impact. Seeing 10,000 live plants come together to celebrate both cinema and sustainability was incredibly special, and this milestone motivates us to continue building experiences that contribute positively to the planet.”

Khushali Vyas added, “For us, this initiative was deeply emotional because it brought together creativity, purpose, and community in the most beautiful way. The 1 lakh tree plantation milestone represents a long-term commitment towards a greener future, and achieving this recognition alongside Jackie Shroff and Zee Studios made the journey even more memorable. We hope this inspires more people and brands to embrace sustainability in impactful and innovative ways.”

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