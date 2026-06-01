Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Fuel Rates Hold Steady After Recent Hikes; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More On June 1

Fuel Rates Today, On June 1: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on June 1, 2026, as the OMCs did not revise rates amidst the fluctuating global energy rates. The hike in the fuel prices follows the several weeks of increasing petrol and diesel prices that happened in May, and the latest one took place on May 25, when petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 2.61 per litre and Rs 2.71 per litre, respectively.

The flat review is good news for customers, but the current fuel rates remain steep, and customers still worry about further changes.

Why are fuel prices still high?

Despite unchanged prices today, both gasoline and diesel are still experiencing the effects of earlier increases. May 25th saw the 4th price increase of fuels in under a fortnight, with average petrol and diesel prices cumulatively gaining approximately 7.50 per litre over the fortnight to this point (since the mid-May increase). The oil marketing companies justified their move by attributing the change to the spike in global crude oil prices and an attempt to recoup losses incurred during previous months. The increase in global crude prices beyond 100 dollars per barrel also put pressure on domestic fuel prices.

How are fuel prices decided in India?

Gasoline and diesel prices are adjusted at 6 AM every day considering variables such as the current global prices of crude oil, the exchange rate between the rupee and the US dollar, transport costs, and commissions paid to dealers and state taxes. Consequently, fuel costs differ across Indian cities.

Petrol Prices In India On June 1

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Chandigarh Rs 101.51 Lucknow Rs 101.86 New Delhi Rs 102.12 Noida Rs 102.38 Gurugram Rs 102.62 Chennai Rs 107.77 Bhubaneswar Rs 108.97 Bengaluru Rs 110.91 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Jaipur Rs 112.98 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Patna Rs 113.70 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.39 Hyderabad Rs 115.69

Diesel Prices In India On June 1

City Diesel Price (Rs/litre) New Delhi Rs 95.20 Gurugram Rs 95.30 Lucknow Rs 95.36 Noida Rs 95.85 Mumbai Rs 97.83 Jaipur Rs 98.06 Bengaluru Rs 98.80 Patna Rs 99.70 Chennai Rs 99.58 Kolkata Rs 99.82 Bhubaneswar Rs 100.68 Hyderabad Rs 103.82 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 104.19 Chandigarh Rs 86.47

CNG And PNG Prices Rise

Users of greener fuels like CNG and PNG have also encountered rising costs along with gasoline and diesel users. The price of CNG in Mumbai increased by 2 per kg on Monday to 86 per kg, this being the second such adjustment in a 14-day period. Domestic PNG prices also increased by 50 paise to 52 per standard cubic metre, adding to energy expenditures for homes.

CNG Price in India on June 1

City CNG Price (Rs/Kg) New Delhi Rs 83.09 Ahmedabad Rs 82.25 Mumbai Rs 86.00 Bangalore Rs 90.00 Jaipur Rs 90.91 Gurgaon Rs 91.70 Noida Rs 91.70 Chennai Rs 91.50 Pune Rs 92.50 Kolkata Rs 93.50 Lucknow Rs 95.75 Hyderabad Rs 97.00

Also Read: RBI MPC, Advance Tax Deadlines, Form 16, Fuel Prices And More: What Financial Changes Are Coming In June 2026?