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Home > Middle east > Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight

Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight

Dubai Police returned a lost bag containing $20,000 in cash, 150 grams of gold, foreign currencies, mobile phones and personal documents to an Arab traveller at Dubai Airport shortly before her flight to Saudi Arabia.

Dubai police returns lost bag with valuables (Image: AI-generated)
Dubai police returns lost bag with valuables (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 16:41 IST

The Dubai Police have recovered a missing bag which contains $20,000 worth of cash, 150 grams of gold, numerous foreign currencies, cell phones, and other important personal documents belonging to an Arab traveler just a few hours before her departure from Dubai to Saudi Arabia. This happened in Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 where the unclaimed black bag was found by a worker in an open space and reported to the police immediately. Fortunately, this prevented the traveler from suffering any further losses, considering that she did not know yet how imminent those were.

According to a report by Gulf News, the bag was found before the traveller had filed any lost property complaint. This prompted security personnel at Dubai Airport to launch an urgent effort to identify the owner and track her movements through the terminal before her departure.

Security team races against time to trace passenger before departure

Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, Director of the Terminal 1 Security Department, said authorities moved quickly after receiving information about the missing bag.

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“The operations room was notified and the necessary procedures were taken to locate the bag’s owner,” Colonel Al Dosari said. “It turned out she was about to leave the country for Saudi Arabia. She was extremely worried about losing her bag, unsure how to proceed, and afraid of missing her flight.”

Security teams reviewed available information and tracked the passenger down inside the terminal shortly before boarding. After verifying ownership documents and completing all required legal procedures, officials handed over the bag and its contents. The traveller thanked the Dubai airport security team, saying she feared the loss could have disrupted her entire journey.

Similar acts of honesty have become common across the emirate

The latest incident adds to a growing list of stories highlighting the efficiency of security personnel in Dubai. Every year, thousands of lost items ranging from cash and jewellery to passports and electronic devices are recovered and returned to their owners through coordinated efforts by airport authorities and police.

In several previous cases, travellers have been reunited with forgotten bags containing large amounts of money, luxury watches and valuable documents. Authorities in Dubai have often credited vigilant airport staff and robust lost-and-found procedures for these successful recoveries.

Also Read: What Is ’27 Rajab’ Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran  

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Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight

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Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight
Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight
Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight
Dubai Police Return Bag With $20,000 Cash, 150g Gold and Documents to Traveller Before Flight

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