Watch: Trump Says US ‘Shouldn’t Have Been In Iran’, But Defends Military Strikes

Washington’s involvement in the Iran conflict has once again raised calls for a reassessment of US involvement after US President Donald Trump said the country ‘shouldn’t have been in Iran’ while at the same time justifying military action against Tehran. Blasting Iraq in the interview, Trump claimed that ‘a lot of what we’ve been doing in the Middle East, a lot of it has been a mistake’. He, however, said recent military action by the United States was needed to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear arms. They follow diplomatic efforts to hammer out a long term deal with Iran and simmering regional tensions.

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What Did Trump Say?

In the interview, Trump called the Iraq war a ‘strategic error’ and claimed the United States has been wrapped up in things we should not be in. He made a similar criticism of Iran, declaring that America shouldn’t have been there at all. But he swiftly dismissed what he termed a ‘decisive military response’, saying that months of air strikes by the US had severely hampered Iran’s nuclear program. Trump also wanted to create the impression that the US campaign was a limited one, not a full scale war for regime change. He said that he believed that Washington had intentionally refrained from striking big swaths of Iran’s conventional military and had targeted leadership and command structures that he viewed as to blame for strategic threats. The president had stated that the previous wars are proof of the risks of destroying the whole apparatus of a state and making the country unstable for decades.

Is Trump Giving Up War On Iran?

Trump’s remarks underscored the paradoxes of US policy toward Iran, despite his attempts to portray it as ‘reasonable’ and ‘necessary’. He questioned the necessity of the US becoming involved in the first place, but remained staunchly in favor of military action as a necessity. The remarks are coming at a delicate moment as diplomats hope for a possible breakthrough with Tehran and there are worries about the future of the Strait of Hormuz, which is an essential route for the flow of the world’s energy supplies. The latest comments by Trump will no doubt be used as fodder for much discussion about the ability of Washington to ‘apply pressure’ while also trying to reach the ‘negotiated solution’ and ‘long term stability’ he has promised for the Middle East.

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