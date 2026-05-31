LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

The Consulate General of India, Houston, has also stated its condolences on the passing away of Anurup Reddy Koduru, who was a young student from India with promising future in his life.

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends (Image: X)
Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 09:32 IST

Weeks after graduating from the University of North Texas, 22 year old Indian student Anurup Reddy Koduru lost his life while heroically attempting to save three friends from drowning at the Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Texas-Louisiana border. The incident happened on 29th May when Koduru saw his friends in trouble and went to his rescue. He was an expert swimmer and saved the lives of all three. But on the rescue he was caught in a fishing line in his feet and was swept down under strong currents. His body was later found by rescue teams, who made extensive search efforts, in a depth of almost 20 feet.

What Happened Here?

According to TOI report, Authorities say Koduru drowned near the spillway at Toledo Bend Dam, was swimming with friends out there. As per Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, early reports mentioned that the 22 year old Denton, Texas resident went under the water while he was hanging around in that area. The victim’s name was not shared right away by officials, but later on it came out that the person was actually Anurup Reddy Koduru. A massive search and recovery effort was initiated that included South Sabine Fire District, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, North Sabine Fire District, Sabine River Authority, Acadian Ambulance, Life Air Rescue and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

What Did Anurup Reddy Koduru’s Brother Say?

The young graduate had just finished his studies at the University of North Texas and was ready to enter the next phase of his life. Family members, friends and the Indian student community are left in disbelief with his sudden death. His brother Ashtrith Reddy Koduru started a fund raising drive to meet the cost of returning the body to India and performing the last rites of the deceased. The family released a statement saying they were ‘shattered’ by the news of his death and incurred substantial expenses on the international moving, legal paperwork, and funeral expenses. The appeal has garnered attention from those in the community who were impressed by Anurup’s noble gesture.

You Might Be Interested In

Tributes Pour In 

The young graduate’s last act was one of courage and sacrifice and tributes have continued to pour in. Mitchell and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences to his family and friends. The Indian consulate stated that it continues to keep the family and authorities informed and is doing everything possible to help them. Anurup Reddy Koduru is being remembered not only for his academic achievements but also for his extraordinary bravery in saving the lives of others at the cost of his own.

Also Read: Trump Is Fit But Fat? What US President’s Medical Reports Reveal Amid Health Concerns

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends
Tags: anurup reddy koduruanurup reddy koduru deathanurup reddy koduru indian studentanurup reddy koduru newsanurup reddy koduru wisconsin dam

RELATED News

Boston, Rhode Island explosion: Meteor Or Earthquake – What’s Behind Loud Boom? Experts Reveal

Trump is fit but fat? What US President's medical reports revealed

Delhi Police Arrest 9 With ISI, Dawood Links

US Walks Back Green Card Exit Rule, Most Applicants Can Stay In America During Processing

Argentina Cancels Special World Cup Flights

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

Gold Rate Today: Dubai Gold Cheaper Than India? Check Prices Across Middle East

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

World No Tobacco Day 2026: Check Date, history, theme, significance, way to quit all you need to know

World No Tobacco Day 2026: 5 Best Foods to Add to Your Diet to Help You Quit Smoking and Kick Nicotine Cravings Permanently

World No Tobacco Day 2026 Wishes: check WhatsApp Messages, Slogans, SMS, Status, Captions, Quotes & More

Chamba Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winner List, Panchayat Samiti & Zila Parishad Counting Updates

Hamirpur Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Should You Buy Now? Check Latest Rates In Your City

Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends
Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends
Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends
Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

QUICK LINKS