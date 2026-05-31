Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam While Trying To Save Three Friends

Weeks after graduating from the University of North Texas, 22 year old Indian student Anurup Reddy Koduru lost his life while heroically attempting to save three friends from drowning at the Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Texas-Louisiana border. The incident happened on 29th May when Koduru saw his friends in trouble and went to his rescue. He was an expert swimmer and saved the lives of all three. But on the rescue he was caught in a fishing line in his feet and was swept down under strong currents. His body was later found by rescue teams, who made extensive search efforts, in a depth of almost 20 feet.

What Happened Here?

According to TOI report, Authorities say Koduru drowned near the spillway at Toledo Bend Dam, was swimming with friends out there. As per Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, early reports mentioned that the 22 year old Denton, Texas resident went under the water while he was hanging around in that area. The victim’s name was not shared right away by officials, but later on it came out that the person was actually Anurup Reddy Koduru. A massive search and recovery effort was initiated that included South Sabine Fire District, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, North Sabine Fire District, Sabine River Authority, Acadian Ambulance, Life Air Rescue and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

What Did Anurup Reddy Koduru’s Brother Say?

The young graduate had just finished his studies at the University of North Texas and was ready to enter the next phase of his life. Family members, friends and the Indian student community are left in disbelief with his sudden death. His brother Ashtrith Reddy Koduru started a fund raising drive to meet the cost of returning the body to India and performing the last rites of the deceased. The family released a statement saying they were ‘shattered’ by the news of his death and incurred substantial expenses on the international moving, legal paperwork, and funeral expenses. The appeal has garnered attention from those in the community who were impressed by Anurup’s noble gesture.

Tributes Pour In

The young graduate’s last act was one of courage and sacrifice and tributes have continued to pour in. Mitchell and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences to his family and friends. The Indian consulate stated that it continues to keep the family and authorities informed and is doing everything possible to help them. Anurup Reddy Koduru is being remembered not only for his academic achievements but also for his extraordinary bravery in saving the lives of others at the cost of his own.

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