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Home > Education News > Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List OUT: Here’s How To Download College-Wise Cutoff PDFs

Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List OUT: Here’s How To Download College-Wise Cutoff PDFs

Mumbai University has released the second merit list for UG admissions 2026 across affiliated colleges. Selected candidates must complete document verification and fee payment between June 1 and June 3. Students can check college-wise cutoff PDFs online, while the third merit list is scheduled for June 4.

Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List OUT (Image Credits: AI)
Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List OUT (Image Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 20:29 IST

The University of Mumbai has released the 2nd merit list for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. The merit lists are being published by individual colleges affiliated with Mumbai University, allowing thousands of students another opportunity to secure admission to their preferred courses. The release of the 2nd merit list comes after the university announced the first admission list on May 26. Students who were not allotted seats in the first round can now check the latest merit list published by their respective colleges.

With admissions entering the next phase, selected candidates must complete document verification and fee payment within the prescribed timeline to confirm their seats.

Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026 Released

Mumbai University’s second merit list for undergraduate programmes is now available across affiliated colleges. Since each college publishes its own merit list, students are advised to regularly visit the official website of the college they applied to.

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The merit list contains important admission details, including:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Application number
  • Category details (where applicable)
  • Course allotted
  • College-wise cutoff marks and percentages

Candidates whose names appear in the second merit list will be eligible to proceed with the admission process.

High Competition Continues Across Popular Courses

Admissions remained highly competitive this year, especially for sought-after undergraduate programmes. Courses that witnessed significant demand during the first round include:

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)
  • Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
  • Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF)
  • BSc Information Technology (BSc IT)
  • Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC)

Many colleges reported high cutoff percentages in the first merit list, making the second round crucial for students still awaiting admission.

How To Check Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026

Students can download their college-wise merit list by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website of the college where you have applied.
  • Go to the admissions or notice board section.
  • Click on the link for the “Second Merit List 2026”.
  • Open and download the PDF file.
  • Search for your name or application number in the merit list.

Since merit lists are released separately by colleges, availability may vary depending on the institution.

Document Verification And Fee Payment Process

Candidates selected in the second merit list must complete admission formalities within the specified schedule.

The admission process generally includes:

  • Verification of academic documents
  • Submission of required certificates
  • Confirmation of eligibility
  • Payment of admission fees
  • Final seat confirmation by the college

Failure to complete these formalities within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026 Important Dates

The University of Mumbai has announced the following admission schedule for the second round of undergraduate admissions:

Event & Date

Mumbai University UG Second Merit ListMay 30, 2026 (7:00 PM onwards)
Document Verification and Fee PaymentJune 1 to June 3, 2026
Third Merit List ReleaseJune 4, 2026

Students are advised to keep track of deadlines to avoid missing any admission-related process.

Documents Required For Admission

While individual colleges may have specific requirements, students should keep the following documents ready for verification:

  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
  • Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate
  • School leaving certificate or transfer certificate
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (for reserved category candidates)
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Government-issued photo ID proof
  • Application form and admission acknowledgement receipts

Candidates should verify the exact list of required documents from their respective college websites.

What Happens After The Second Merit List?

Students who secure admission through the second merit list must complete verification and fee payment within the allotted dates. Those who do not receive a seat in this round need not worry, as Mumbai University is scheduled to release the third merit list on June 4, providing another opportunity for admission into undergraduate programmes.

READ MORE: JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Instructions

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Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List OUT: Here’s How To Download College-Wise Cutoff PDFs
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Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List OUT: Here’s How To Download College-Wise Cutoff PDFs
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