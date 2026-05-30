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Home > Sports News > ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India?

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of India-W vs England-W 2nd T20I match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India. Photo BCCI Women- X
ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India. Photo BCCI Women- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 17:52 IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming 2nd T20I: The County Ground in Bristol is set to host a crucial second T20I between England Women and India Women on Saturday, with the visitors aiming to seal the series after a commanding performance in the opener.

India drew first blood in Chelmsford, overcoming early pressure to register a convincing victory. While England started brightly, the Indian middle order showcased remarkable composure and adaptability to steer the team to a competitive total. The visitors then backed it up with a disciplined bowling effort, restricting England’s chase by striking at regular intervals and preventing the hosts from building momentum.

With the series on the line, England will need a strong response. The home side struggled to keep pace with the required run rate in the first T20I and will be keen to improve both their batting execution and game management. A defeat in Bristol would hand India an unassailable lead, making this a must-win encounter for the hosts.

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India, meanwhile, have received a significant boost with captain Harmanpreet Kaur set to return after recovering from injury. Her presence will strengthen an already confident squad, although it remains to be seen whether Yastika Bhatia retains her place after producing a valuable half-century under pressure in the opening match.

The pitch at Bristol could play an important role in determining the outcome. Recent history suggests that batting first has been advantageous at the venue, with two of the last three WT20Is won by teams setting a target. The surface is expected to slow down as the match progresses, making stroke-making more challenging in the second innings. A total in excess of 200 could prove difficult to chase and may well be a match-winning score.

England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 2nd T20I

When will the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I match take place?
The match between England Women vs India Women in 2nd T20I is scheduled for Saturday 30 May 2026.

When will the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I match start?
The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST in India on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

Where will the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I match be played?
The game will be held at the The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC in London. 

Where to watch ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predicted Playing XI

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones (WK), Charlie Dean (C), Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), NR Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddya.

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ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India?
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ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India?
ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India?
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