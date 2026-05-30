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Home > World News > Donald Trump Health Update: What Does US President’s Medical Report Reveal? POTUS Undergoes Cancer Screenings

Donald Trump Health Update: What Does US President’s Medical Report Reveal? POTUS Undergoes Cancer Screenings

President Donald Trump has been declared “fully fit” and in “excellent health” following a comprehensive medical examination at Walter Reed.

Donald Trump Health Update (AI IMAGE)
Donald Trump Health Update (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 10:33 IST

DONALD TRUMP HEALTH UPDATE: President Donald Trump’s doctor said in a White House report on Friday that Trump is “fully fit” and in “excellent health” to keep serving as commander in chief. He had a medical exam on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and the whole thing went well. Dr. Sean Barbabella’s report mentioned that Trump got a CT scan, heart imaging, cancer screenings, and some other preventive tests. Apparently, 22 different specialists were involved. Trump, who’s now 79, posted on Truth Social after the visit, calling his “6-month physical” perfect and saying everything checked out. He thanked the doctors and staff for their care and then headed back to the White House, sharing, “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

White House Doctor Declares President ‘Fully Fit’

The report also noted that Trump weighed 238 pounds (108 kilograms), which is up 14 pounds from his checkup in April 2025.

Trump is 80 next month and was the oldest to ever be elected U.S. president. His immediate predecessor, Democrat President Joe Biden, was 82 when he stepped down from the presidency in 2024, when the idea of running for re-election was a major issue. His doctors recommended him a dietary, physical activity and weight-loss program, but reported that his “cognitive and physical performance are excellent.

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What does Trump’s Medical Report 2026 reveal? 

At 6-foot-3 (1.9 meters), Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. Doctors say that a body mass index of 30 is obesity. In addition, the report noted that Trump had suffered bruising of his hands, which it attributed to “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking” and that it was “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy. One of the suggestions made was to use a low-dose aspirin.

Last year, the White House stated that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, or a relatively common ailment in older people that causes blood to collect in the president’s legs. His most recent exam report indicated he had “slight lower leg swelling,” but there was “improvement from last year”, the report said.

CT Scan, Heart Imaging, Cancer Screenings for Trump

He was administered with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MCA), a dementia and cognitive impairment screening tool, again. Trump’s doctors reported he scored 30 out of 30, the same score that was reported last year and in 2018.

The report says his cholesterol has been greatly improved with his medicine. Trump’s total cholesterol level was 143, compared with 223 in 2018. It had been down to 140 last April. He is on rosuvastatin to help lower his “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and to help raise his “good” cholesterol (HDL). He also uses ezetimibe to reduce his low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

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