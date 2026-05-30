RRB Paramedical Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Download link, Cut-Off Marks And Selection Status

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Paramedical Result 2026 for the candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) as per CEN 03/2025. The board has also released the individual scorecards and category-wise cut-off scores so that candidates can check their performance and eligibility for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can check their results and download their scorecard from the official RRB websites based upon their registration credentials. The railway recruitment drive is expected to recruit 434 candidates for various paramedical postings in Indian Railways.

How can I check RRB Paramedical Result 2026

Candidates who appeared for the examination can obtain the scorecard from the official RRB portal and regional RRB websites by entering their registration number and date of birth in the login window.

The scorecard contains information such as the marks of candidates, markings (obtained), the qualification and something else which is related to the examination. Candidates are advised to check all details of the scorecard carefully after downloading the scorecard.

What information is included in the RRB Paramedical scorecard

The scorecard informs the candidates about the examination results, where the section-wise marks, total marks and how the candidate is qualified as per the cut-off marks are given.

The RRB scorecard is also important for those candidates who wish to appear for future railway examinations. In addition to this, the shortlisted candidates can prepare accordingly for the next phase of the recruitment process. Candidates can understand any specific area of weakness and strength.

Which railway posts are included in the RRB CEN 03/2025 recruitment

Under the CEN 03/2025 recruitment, there are 434 posts available in the various paramedical categories. The popular jobs include nursing superintendent, health and malaria inspector grade III, pharmacist grade III, lab assistant grade II and many other jobs related to health services. The above vacancies are available under various railway zones. The selection process was completed as per the RRB recruitment guidelines.

What are the RRB Paramedical cut-offs for 2026

Post declaration, RRB also released the category-wise cut-offs of RRB Paramedical for all the Zones. The cut-offs are the minimum marks that a candidate has to score in order to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment. The cut-offs vary from one zone to another, due to difference in competition and vacancies. Therefore, it is essential for the candidate to know his/her cut-offs as notified by the respective regional RRB’s.

What will happen after the RRB Paramedical result has been declared

The candidates who qualify the CBT will have to attend the document verification and medical examinations. The schedule and other instructions will be released separately by the respective regional RRBs. The board has asked all the candidates to keep a watch on their official websites for updates on further stages of the recruitment. There will be no communication on CEN 03/2025 other than through official portals of RRB.

With the release of the scorecards and result, the board is one step closer to filling the vacancies across various railway zones. Candidates are advised to make their documents ready and keep an eye on upcoming notices.

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