Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen

Reports suggest that Yemen’s air defense systems have shot down a US drone over Marib as tensions in the region continue to rise. Videos circulating online allegedly show the drone falling from the sky before crashing to the ground.

The reported incident comes at a time when US forces are facing Iran-backed threats near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has recently acknowledged carrying out “defensive strikes” against Iranian drone operations.

The situation in the Middle East remains tense, with ongoing ceasefire discussions taking place alongside military confrontations.

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