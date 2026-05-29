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Home > World News > Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen

Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen

Yemen’s air defense systems have shot down a US drone over Marib as tensions in the region continue to rise.

Yemen’s air defense systems have shot down a US drone over Marib as tensions in the region continue to rise. Photo: AI Generated
Yemen’s air defense systems have shot down a US drone over Marib as tensions in the region continue to rise. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 23:35 IST

Reports suggest that Yemen’s air defense systems have shot down a US drone over Marib as tensions in the region continue to rise. Videos circulating online allegedly show the drone falling from the sky before crashing to the ground.

The reported incident comes at a time when US forces are facing Iran-backed threats near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has recently acknowledged carrying out “defensive strikes” against Iranian drone operations.

The situation in the Middle East remains tense, with ongoing ceasefire discussions taking place alongside military confrontations.

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Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen
Tags: houthisMaribMQ-9 ReaperUS droneYemenYemen air defense systems

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Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen
Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen
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