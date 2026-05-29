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Home > World News > Trump Demands ‘No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz’ Before Iran Peace Deal: ‘Final Decision Coming’

Trump Demands ‘No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz’ Before Iran Peace Deal: ‘Final Decision Coming’

US President Donald Trump says he is making a 'final determination' on a possible Iran peace deal while demanding Tehran abandon nuclear weapons ambitions and keep the Strait of Hormuz open for unrestricted shipping.

Trump Demands 'No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz' Before Iran Peace Deal: 'Final Decision Coming' (IMAGE: X)
Trump Demands 'No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz' Before Iran Peace Deal: 'Final Decision Coming' (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 21:59 IST

US President Donald Trump has indicated that a major decision on a possible peace agreement with Iran could come very soon. In a fresh statement shared on social media, Trump laid out strict conditions that Tehran would need to accept if both countries are to move ahead with a deal. The US president made it clear that Washington wants permanent guarantees that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon. He also stressed that international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz must continue without restrictions, tolls, or military threats. ‘Iran must agree that it will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,’ Trump wrote.

Strait of Hormuz Emerges as Major Focus

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important waterways because a significant portion of global oil shipments passes through it. Trump said no single nation should control the route and demanded unrestricted movement for all commercial vessels.

He also called for the removal of any remaining naval mines in the area. According to Trump, ships affected during the US naval blockade would be allowed to return home once the blockade is lifted.

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The US president had earlier addressed the issue during a cabinet meeting at the White House on May 27, where he emphasized the importance of keeping the shipping lane open.

Trump Mentions Destroying Enriched Nuclear Material

Trump further claimed that enriched nuclear material buried underground after a US B-2 bomber strike 11 months ago would be excavated and destroyed under American supervision.

He said the operation would be carried out in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). ‘The enriched material, sometimes referred to as ‘Nuclear Dust,’ … will be unearthed by the United States… in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED,’ Trump said. The statement marks one of the strongest public positions taken by Trump regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities and future negotiations.

No Money Exchange Until Further Notice

Trump also stated that no financial exchange would take place at this stage of the negotiations. While he did not elaborate on the details, he suggested that several major issues had already been resolved during discussions. ‘No money will be exchanged, until further notice,’ Trump added.

The US president concluded his statement by saying he would head to the Situation Room to make a final decision regarding the proposed agreement. ‘I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,’ Trump said.

Global Attention on US-Iran Negotiations

The latest remarks have drawn global attention as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to influence international security and oil markets. Any breakthrough in negotiations could have a major impact on regional stability and global energy trade.

Observers are now waiting for further announcements from Washington and Tehran regarding the future of the proposed peace agreement.

ALSO READ: Did Iran Offer Free Services In Strait Of Hormuz? Why Tehran Now Wants Fees And What It Means For India

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Trump Demands ‘No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz’ Before Iran Peace Deal: ‘Final Decision Coming’
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