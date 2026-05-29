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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral— WATCH

GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral— WATCH

Drama at Mullanpur! The IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between GT and RR witnessed massive controversy when the coin was tossed twice following a communication blunder. Check details and final playing XIs.

GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral- WATCH. Photo X Screengrab
GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral- WATCH. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 20:46 IST

GT vs RR: It was not the start everybody was hoping for as far as the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 was concerned as confusion reigned supreme at the toss .Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss in Mullanpur but only following a rare and highly controversial re-toss. The bizarre episode has sparked a heated social media debate with the footage of the double-flip instantly going viral and prompting wild fan theories about possible “toss rigging” in the crucial knockout match.

What Triggered the Re-Toss Drama?

The drama began at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium when Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill tossed the coin. RR captain Riyan Parag muttered his call while standing opposite him but was not loud enough for match referee Prakash Bhatt to take note.

Suddenly veteran commentator Ravi Shastri, who was overlooking the broadcasting duties at the pitch, announced that the toss will be happening again. Players and fans were taken aback by the sudden intervention. During the first unrecorded attempt, Parag had whispered “Heads” but the coin had landed squarely on “Tails” which was contextually the first advantage for Gill and the Gujarat Titans.

But the match officials ruled the call as inaudible and gave a clean slate. On the second flip, Parag yelled out much louder. “Heads.” The Royals young skipper was lucky second time around as the coin fell exactly as he called. RR chose to bat first right away. A similar double-toss controversy had occurred 15 years ago, in the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup Final at the Wankhede Stadium. That day, the roar of the Mumbai crowd was so deafening that match referee Jeff Crowe couldn’t hear Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara’s call, which led to MS Dhoni flipping the coin a second time.

Gill Left Frustrated by Official Blunder

Shubman Gill was obviously annoyed with what transpired at the presentation area and was later seen in a heated discussion with GT head coach Ashish Nehra. Gill’s disappointment at losing the eventual official toss to Shastri was palpable.

”We would have batted first. There has already been 40 overs of play on this pitch. I don’t think it would change much. Unfortunately I don’t think the referee heard Riyan’s call,” Gill said at the toss.

GT vs RR Confirmed Playing XIs

The Rajasthan Royals decided to go in with the same team combination and hoped to carry their winning momentum from the Eliminator. In the meantime, Gujarat Titans brought in a big tactical change by bringing back premier left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore in the playing XI. 

Rajasthan Royals XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Punja.

Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammad Arshad Khan.

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GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral— WATCH
Tags: GT vs RR toss controversyIPL 2026IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 toss videomatch referee Prakash Bhatt blunderMullanpur stadium toss rigging viralRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans playing 11Ravi Shastri coin tossre-toss in IPL matchSai Kishore included GT playing XIShubman Gill Riyan Parag toss drama

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GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral— WATCH
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GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral— WATCH
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