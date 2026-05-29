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Home > World News > Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral

Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a late night hotfire test at Cape Canaveral, sending massive flames and black smoke into the sky and raising fresh concerns over the company’s challenge to SpaceX in the commercial space race.

Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral (Image: X)
Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 08:55 IST

At Around 9 PM ET on Thursday, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a ‘Hotfire test’ in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Launch Complex-36 was covered in dense smoke and fire. According to Reuters, NASA administrator Isaacman stated that they are aware of the incident that happened at launch Complex-36 involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket and that a probe will be carried out to help assess the immediate effects. Videos of the firecracker’s explosion quickly went viral on social media, leading to worry across the aerospace community and new questions about Blue Origin’s plans for future flights and its emerging competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Check The Video

What Did Blue Origin Say?

In a statement on X, Blue Origin confirmed the anomaly, stating that ‘all personnel on board were accounted for and investigations into the incident are ongoing. We had an anomaly during the hotfire test today, and all personnel have been accounted for, we will update you as we gather more facts and figures’, the company wrote.



What Did Founder Jeff Bezos Say?

Founder Jeff Bezos also commented on the explosion making it too early to know exactly what happened, but promising that teams were already on the ground to conduct damage assessments and move forward. ‘I had a very rough day but we rebuilt what needs to be rebuilt, and we go back to flying’.



What Caused The Blast?

According to early reports, the launch pad itself could have suffered serious damage, which could also cause further delays with future launches involving the New Glenn rocket. Early reports say that the launch pad itself may have been severely damaged, which could also lead to additional delays in subsequent launches involving the New Glenn rocket.

Why Is NASA Interested?

NASA officials admitted as much, too, and NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said that the agency was closely watching the situation as a result of Blue Origin’s involvement in future Artemis lunar missions. As more information becomes available, NASA would evaluate any short term effects on Artemis and related moon base programs, Isaacman said in a statement in response to the report. Space journalist Eric Berger stated that the incident would put Blue Origin on hold for the Artemis mission for the foreseeable future, as it could take a year or more to resume operations. He said the setback is ‘bad’ for the company’s long term moon ambitions.

What Did Elon Musk Say?

The explosion also sparked a brief response from Blue Origin’s main competitor, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who posted a few words about the explosion on X: ‘Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard.’ Musk was speaking as SpaceX   prepares itself for another launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Friday. The New Glenn programme has always been seen as Blue Origin’s biggest bet in the commercial launch space where it can directly challenge SpaceX. The heavy lift rocket can be used to launch satellites, deep space probes and support NASA activities on the moon. But Bezos indicated that he remained optimistic that Blue Origin would bounce back from the incident and move forward with its long term space aspirations.

Also Read: Did Iran Down An American Aircraft In Bushehr Province? US Rejects Big Claim

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Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral
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Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral

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Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral
Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral
Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral
Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral

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