LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Arash-e Kamangir Aiden Markram LSG Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Punjab local body election Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 19:14 IST

The flagship summit will unite banks, enterprises, fintechs, NBFCs, investors and policymakers to shape India’s corporate banking future.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: TransBnk, a corporate banking infrastructure company enabling connected financial operations for banks and enterprises, has announced the launch of CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated corporate banking summit. Scheduled to be held on 4th June 2026 at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the inaugural edition is being positioned as an annual flagship platform for the country’s evolving corporate banking ecosystem.

You Might Be Interested In

Designed as a neutral, industry-first platform, CBNxT 2026 aims to bring together stakeholders across banks, enterprises, fintechs, NBFCs, investors, policymakers and technology providers to discuss the future of corporate banking, transaction banking and enterprise financial infrastructure in India.

The full-day, single-track summit is expected to host over 400 senior delegates through a curated, invitation-led format. Confirmed speakers and participants include senior leaders from institutions such as YES Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of America, DBS Bank, Barclays, NPCI Bharat BillPay, CAMSPay, Pine Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Bessemer Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and Arkam Ventures, among others.

CBNxT 2026 will focus on some of the most consequential shifts shaping the future of corporate banking and enterprise finance. Discussions at the summit will span AI-native banking infrastructure, treasury digitisation and real-time financial visibility, trade and supply chain finance, cross-border payments and CBDCs, commercial cards and business payments, API-first transaction banking, banking system modernisation, embedded finance and the evolution of agentic payment systems.

“Corporate banking sits at the heart of how businesses operate, grow and move capital. As enterprise financial operations continue to evolve, the need for stronger collaboration across banks, enterprises, fintechs, investors and policymakers becomes increasingly important. CBNxT is our effort to create a dedicated industry platform where the ecosystem can come together to discuss the future of connected financial infrastructure and enterprise banking operations. Our vision is to build a platform that contributes meaningfully to the transformation of corporate banking in India,” said Vaibhav Tambe, Co-Founder & CEO, TransBnk.

The summit will also witness the release of Liquidity Network, a forward-looking industry report focused on how financial networks are rewiring corporate banking in India.

CBNxT 2026 is being supported by ecosystem and community collaborators including FACE, Headstart Network Foundation, India Blockchain Forum, The Digital Fifth, The Ecosystem Community and Picxele, among others.

About TransBnk

TransBnk is a corporate banking infrastructure company enabling banks, enterprises, NBFCs, fintechs and financial institutions to manage interconnected financial operations through integrated infrastructure, APIs and SaaS-based platforms.

Founded by ex-bankers, TransBnk covers the full spectrum of corporate banking. Its ecosystem includes TrustHub for enterprise financial operations including treasury, payments, collections, reconciliation and commercial cards etc; TxB Hub for banking platforms, cash management, trade management and supply chain finance and more; ReconX for AI-powered reconciliation across banking operations; and API Hub for connected banking workflows and enterprise infrastructure capabilities.

The company is focused on enabling more connected, scalable and intelligent corporate banking and enterprise financial operations across modern financial ecosystems.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch

How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands

Supreme Court’s Stern Remark On Dowry

Ayushman Bharat Card Explained: What It Covers, How To Use It, And What You Still Have To Pay For

Rashtrapati Bhavan Honours ‘Organ Man of India’ Nilesh Mandlewala with Padma Shri

LATEST NEWS

What Is Arash-e Kamangir?

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya To Aiden Markram— 3 Players Who Can Replace Rishabh Pant As LSG Captain

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Trophy Drought Analysis & Tournament History

Colombia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & South American Legacy

Croatia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Luka Modrić Era Records

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: 5 Things We Know About Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Comeback

Rashtrapati Bhavan Honours ‘Organ Man of India’ Nilesh Mandlewala with Padma Shri

China Sends 10 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit
TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit
TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit
TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

QUICK LINKS