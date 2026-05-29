Croatia national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Luka Modrić Era Records

Croatia national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Croatia national football team will once again head into the FIFA World Cup as one of Europe’s most respected tournament sides. Croatia has secured a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June to July 2026. Veteran coach Zlatko Dalić and legendary captain Luka Modrić lead the team, which is a mix of experience and young talent. Croatia have become renowned for overachieving on the biggest stage, making the final of the 2018 World Cup and finishing third in 2022. Fans are waiting to see if this generation can give the Balkan nation another memorable World Cup campaign as Modrić prepares to become only the fifth player to appear at five tournaments.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Croatia’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur

Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic

Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic Midfielders: Luka Modric (Captain), Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk

Luka Modric (Captain), Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic

Watch out for Josko Gvardiol in defence, Mateo Kovacic in midfield and experienced forwards Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric. Youngsters like Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic and Luka Vuskovic are also tipped to play significant roles.

FIFA Ranking

Croatia are still one of the best national teams in the world and should still be within FIFA’s top 15 when the 2026 World Cup rolls around. Croatia has a history at major tournaments and their successful qualification will only improve their global ranking. Zlatko Dali remains at the helm of a nation who have achieved great things at the World Cup.

Luka Modrić Era Records

The era of Luka Modrić is the most successful in the history of Croatian football. Modrić, Croatia’s most-capped player and one of the best midfielders of his generation, made his debut in 2006. He took Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. He also helped Croatia to third place at the 2022 World Cup, winning the Bronze Ball.

He is set to play his 5th World Cup in 2026, an incredible achievement that shows his longevity and impact. He has helped make Croatia a regular global force alongside the likes of Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic.

Tournament History and Achievements

Croatia made its debut at the FIFA World Cup as an independent nation in 1998, immediately finishing third. The team made it to the final in 2018 and again finished third in 2022. These successes have made Croatia one of the more successful countries in terms of population size.

Major Accomplishments:

FIFA World Cup Runner-up: 2018

FIFA World Cup Third Place: 1998, 2022

Luka Modrić Ballon d’Or: 2018

Davor Šuker Golden Shoe Winner: 1998

Multiple World Cup semi-final appearances

With a balanced squad, and plenty of World Cup experience, Croatia will want to write another chapter in their impressive World Cup story in 2026.