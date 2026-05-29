Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Key Players & Historic Qualification Journey

Uzbekistan national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan are ready for the biggest chapter in their footballing history as the nation moves on to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After a brilliant Asian qualifiers campaign, Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian country to secure its place in the World Cup, a moment that will go down in the history of Uzbek football. Uzbekistan will be representing Asia for the first time at the world stage and will host USA, Canada and Mexico. The Uzbeks have already received many plaudits for their strong discipline, skilled young talents and growing international presence and go into the tournament aiming to continue their fairytale run in Asian football, led by their veteran striker Eldor Shomurodov. Young defender Abdukodir Khusanov is fast becoming one of the biggest talents on the continent.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Uzbekistan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Nazarov, Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev, Abduvokhid Nematov.

Vladimir Nazarov, Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev, Abduvokhid Nematov. Defenders: Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, Avazbek Ulmasaliev, Jakhongir Urozov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Mukhammadkodir Hamraliev, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Behruz Karimov, Diyor Ortikboev.

Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, Avazbek Ulmasaliev, Jakhongir Urozov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Mukhammadkodir Hamraliev, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Behruz Karimov, Diyor Ortikboev. Midfielders: Kuvondik Ruziev, Sherzod Esanov, Nodirbek Abdurazzokov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Alisher Odilov, Sardorbek Rakhmonov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, Azizjon Ganiev.

Kuvondik Ruziev, Sherzod Esanov, Nodirbek Abdurazzokov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Alisher Odilov, Sardorbek Rakhmonov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, Azizjon Ganiev. Forwards: Abbosek Fayzullaev, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Oston Urunov, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Azizbek Amonov, Khusain Norchaev, Sherzod Temirov, Igor Sergeev, Eldor Shomurodov.

FIFA Ranking

Uzbekistan have been steadily climbing the rankings in recent years and are now around 50th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, making them one of Asia’s strongest emerging football teams. The rise is thanks to consistent performances in AFC tournaments and World Cup qualifiers.

Asian Football Rise and Key Players

Uzbekistan has a good history and many opportunities for the development of youth and the international arena. At the back, their most recognizable stars are Abdukodir Khusanov, while Eldor Shomurodov remains their main threat going forward. “Jaloliddin Masharipov and Abbosek Fayzullaev have flair and bring more creativity for the team in the attacking third.

They may have a mix of older veterans and a very talented young generation that has hope among their fans that Uzbekistan may surprise and even rival more established teams in World Cup play.

Tournament History and Achievements

Uzbekistan is making its first appearance in the FIFA World Cup in 2026. They officially qualified the team after a crucial draw against the United Arab Emirates in the Asian qualifiers, becoming the first Central Asian nation ever to reach a FIFA World Cup. Uzbekistan has also had success at youth level and has been a regular challenger to Asia’s best teams in recent AFC competitions. Their run to the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup was another sign of the nation’s growing strength on the international scene.

Uzbekistan’s qualification is seen as one of the greatest achievements in the sporting history of the country, and a reflection of the rapid development of football in Central Asia. With a talented squad and growing confidence, the White Wolves will be looking to make their mark at FIFA World Cup 2026.