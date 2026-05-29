Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & History: Can Lionel Messi’s Team Defend Their Title Again?

Argentina national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Argentina national football team are the current champions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 having lifted the trophy in Qatar 2022. Argentina are still a very strong team in world football under head coach Lionel Scaloni and captain Lionel Messi. The tournament will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Argentina made it through the CONMEBOL qualifiers easily and are again one of the favorites to win the title. The Albiceleste, a blend of experienced stars and promising young talents, will be aiming to become the first nation to successfully defend a FIFA World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. The squad listed here is an initial squad, with the final squad to be named before the start of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Argentina’s provisional squad features a host of 2022 World Cup winners and exciting young prospects.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Walter Benítez, Facundo Cambeses, Santiago Beltran

Defenders: Agustín Giay, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Capaldo, Kevin Mac Allister, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Marcos Senesi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Lautaro Di Lollo, Zaid Romero, Facundo Medina, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gabriel Rojas

Midfielders: Máximo Perrone, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodríguez, Anibal Moreno, Milton Delgado, Alan Varela, Ezequiel Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Domínguez, Emiliano Buendía, Valentín Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolas Paz, Franco Mastantuono, Thiago Almada, Tomas Aranda, Nicolás González, Alejandro Garnacho, Giuliano Simeone, Matías Soule, Claudio Echeverri, Gianluca Prestianni, Santiago Castro, Lautaro Martínez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julián Álvarez, Mateo Pellegrino

Stars like Messi, Otamendi, Romero and Emiliano Martnez are still the key figures but the younger generation such as Garnacho, Echeverri and Nico Paz are the stars of Argentine football for years to come.

FIFA Ranking

Argentina is currently in the top 3 teams on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. The team has stayed near the top thanks to a World Cup victory, success in the Copa América and solid performances in qualifying. Scaloni’s team have been incredibly consistent over the last few years, and remain one of the most feared teams in world football.

Defending Champions History & Achievements

Argentina is a 3 time FIFA World Cup winner, lifting the cup in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Having legends like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi help write Argentina’s story on the global stage, they have been in 6 World Cup finals making them one of the most decorated nations in the history of the sport. Under the command of Lionel Scaloni, the nation has enjoyed one of the best periods in their history winning the 2021 Copa America, 2021 Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America.

The reigning world champion will be on their way to the 2026 World Cup and will be looking to add another legendary chapter to their history especially considering that it is likely to be Messi’s final World Cup.