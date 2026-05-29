Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy Rumours: Is Mumbai Indians Planning a Leadership Change After IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026: For the sixth year in a row, the Mumbai Indians have finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 without a title. For a decorated franchise like theirs, it is a huge deal to not win a single title for more than half a decade. This has led to a possibility of a huge shake-up within the set-up as Hardik Pandya is set to lose captaincy of the five-time IPL champions. The star Indian all-rounder did not play each game in the season and led MI in 10 games. Under his captaincy, MI won a couple of games, while Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah led the team to victory in one game each. Having finished ninth on the points table, it is being reported that the Ambani-owned franchise is looking to remove Hardik Pandya as MI captain.

Why is Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians Captaincy Under Question After IPL 2026?

The Mumbai Indians’ skipper, Hardik Pandya, is nearing the conclusion of his tenure. MI plans to restructure its team, beginning with the captaincy, following a season in which they finished ninth, lost 10 of 14 games, and prolonged their title drought to six years. A report from the Indian Express quoted different sources within the MI camp who have talked about how the five-time champions will be removing the star Indian all-rounder from captaincy.

Hardik and the MI team’s management have never had a smooth relationship. After being released by the MI team in 2022, he joined the Gujarat Titans, won the IPL as captain, and rejoined MI in 2024 to take Rohit Sharma’s spot. Days after Rohit had guided India to the ODI World Cup final, this occurred. The optics were never forgiven by the fans. When MI finished at the bottom of the table during his first season back, they jeered him. In 2025, a partial recovery sparked optimism. They were put out by the 2026 season.

Did Hardik Pandya’s Social Media Activity Fuel Chennai Super Kings Rumours?

With their latest social media activity, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have sparked rumours of a possible trade. The Indian all-rounder could not only find himself without the captaincy of MI but also out of the team. In a recent Instagram story shared by Hardik Pandya, the time on a phone was 07:07. Notably, 7 is the jersey number of MS Dhoni and has long been associated with the former Indian skipper. While Dhoni did not play a single game in IPL 2026, he remains synonymous with the southern franchise.

Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya as MI Captain in IPL 2027?

Replacing Hardik Pandya as the MI captain will be the first priority for the team management. There seems to be no obvious replacement for the 32-year-old. MI had removed Rohit Sharma to replace him with Pandya. It is expected that they will not go back to Rohit, considering that he is 39 years old. Meanwhile, the lack of form for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2026 and international cricket rules him out of the possible captaincy pick. Tilak Varma emerges as the top option to replace Hardik Pandya, given that he is only 23 years old. The left-handed batter pips someone like Jasprit Bumrah owing to the latter’s fitness struggles. Meanwhile, the five-time champions could also trade in a player in place of Hardik Pandya, who could be given the leadership duties.

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