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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals’ Unbeaten Mullanpur Record Explained Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans

GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals’ Unbeaten Mullanpur Record Explained Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans

Boasting a flawless 4-0 undefeated record at the Mullanpur Stadium, Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. Will Riyan Parag's side extend their venue streak to reach the final against RCB? Read our match preview.

Rajasthan Royals' unique record at Mullanpur ahead of Qualifier 2. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals' unique record at Mullanpur ahead of Qualifier 2. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 08:53 IST

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Royal Challenges Bengaluru wait for their opponent as we approach the penultimate match of IPL 2026. It is the Rajasthan Royals who will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. While the Titans have had a wood over their opponents for the night, the Royals come into this game boasting a fantastic record at the Mullanpur Stadium. Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record breaking knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator a couple of days ago, RR’s record at this venue only got better.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals record in Mullanpur

Rajasthan Royals coming into this game against the Gujarat Titans defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad at this same venue only a couple nights ago. Not only did they beat the Sunrisers to reach Qualifier 2, the Royals also recorded their highest score. Powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s knock of 97 runs in 29 balls, RR scored 243 runs to win the match by 47 runs. Moreover, it has been a happy hunting ground for the Riyan Parag-led side. The Royals have won each of their four games at the venue and would want to extend this record to five when they meet Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans. 

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2 Preview

When Rajasthan Royals meet Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday, the last spot in the IPL 2026 final will be decided. In a season where only finalists are the ones remembered, the victorious team will head to the championship game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, while the losing team will only get the third-place honor. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, the venue for the Eliminator and where RR’s young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on a show to lead the team to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be the host for this event.

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To play the Semifinal, these two teams have had different routes. The Gujarat Titans, who ended the league in the second spot with 18 points from 14 matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.695, were considered one of the most stable teams during the league phase. But in Qualifier 1, they got heavily beaten by RCB by 92 runs after scoring 254/5 and then getting bowled out for 162 in the chase.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals recovered from a troubled middle phase of the season to secure fourth place with 16 points and confirm their position in the playoffs with an important win over Mumbai Indians on the last day of the league stage. Having put up a huge 243/8 in New Chandigarh, Riyan Parag’s side comfortably outplayed the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator.

Also Read: West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

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GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals’ Unbeaten Mullanpur Record Explained Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans
Tags: GT vs RR Qualifier 2gujarat-titanshome-hero-pos-4IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 previewmullanpurrajasthan royalsRR Mullanpur StadiumVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals’ Unbeaten Mullanpur Record Explained Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans
GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals’ Unbeaten Mullanpur Record Explained Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans
GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals’ Unbeaten Mullanpur Record Explained Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans
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