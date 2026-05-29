OnePlus 16 To Debut Soon: 185Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Telephoto Sensor, And 9,000mAh Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up for expansion of its flagship lineup via OnePlus 16. The handset will be succeeding last year’s OnePlus 15 which was among the most impressive Android flagship devices of the year. However, the company has not officially announced the phone yet, but leaks and media reports have given a clear image of what to expect with the upcoming flagship.



OnePlus 16 Features and Specifications



The company features a 165Hz refresh rate display in the previous generation OnePlus 15, and this time the leaks suggest that the company may try to go even higher with the upcoming handset. Some media reports claim that OnePlus was exploring options to feature a 240Hz panel on OnePlus 16, but that may not happen. Instead, the company is expected to feature a display with a refresh rate of 185Hz, and this will be higher than most devices available in the market, including the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max. The display is also likely to feature symmetrical bezels all around. The handset could also come with an AI button, though there aren’t any details regarding its potential features.



The OnePlus 16 is expected to come with a flat BOE LTPO OLED panel with bezels reduced to around 1mm on all four sides, giving it an almost borderless look. The panel will also support the BT.2020 colour gamut and a custom touch control IC. For anyone who has used a high refresh rate screen and gone back to a slower one, the difference is immediately felt. A 185Hz display means animations, scrolling, and gaming all feel noticeably smoother. Everyday use feels better even if you cannot explain exactly why.



OnePlus 16 Camera



The rear camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto camera. A 200MP telephoto sensor is a genuinely big number, even by 2026 flagship standards. Even though the exact sensor details are still unclear, a 200MP periscope telephoto could help the OnePlus 16 deliver noticeably sharper zoom shots, which is particularly interesting given that the OnePlus 15’s cameras were somewhat disappointing in reviews. OnePlus clearly heard the feedback and is swinging hard to fix it.



OnePlus 16 Battery



The OnePlus 16 may pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. To put that number into perspective, most flagship phones in 2026 sit between 5,000 and 5,500mAh. A 9,000mAh battery is almost double that. Despite the mammoth battery, OnePlus is reportedly also trying to keep the phone as light and slim as possible using Glacier Battery technology. If they pull that off, it would be one of the most impressive engineering feats in the Android world this year.



OnePlus 16 Processor



The OnePlus 16 is expected to be launched with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, which is rumoured to offer clock speeds up to 5GHz and will come paired with next-generation LPDDR6 RAM. That translates into a phone that handles intense gaming, 4K video editing, and heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat. The phone is expected to run Android 17 based OxygenOS 17 out of the box.

The OnePlus 16 is also expected to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, symmetrical dual speakers, an X-axis bionic vibration motor, and IP68 and IP69 rated dust and water resistance. These are not headline features, but they are the kind of details that make a flagship feel genuinely polished in daily use.



OnePlus 16 Launch Timeline



OnePlus has not confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 16 officially, but based on previous launch cycles, the device could arrive sometime in late 2026. The phone will first launch in China before making its way to global markets. If even half of what the leaks are saying turns out to be true, the OnePlus 16 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Android flagships of the year.

Also Read: Motorola Smart Feed Controversy: Users Claim Amazon App Launches Were Hijacked With Hidden Affiliate Links

