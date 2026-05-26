iQOO 16 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chipset, AMOLED Display, And Massive Battery, Check Launch Timeline And Price

iQOO 16 features and specifications

Display: As per the recent media reports and experts, the upcoming iQOO 16 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch flat AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The display is expected to support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 165Hz whereas some reports claim a refresh rate of 185Hz. The handset is also expected to arrive with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels.

Chipset and Battery: The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be packed with an 8,500mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. The handset is also reported to support wireless charging.

OS and Durability: The phone will run on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. In terms of durability, the device is rumoured to have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera: In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP, an ultra-wide lens of 50MP, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The front panel is expected to house a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

iQOO 16 launch timeline and price

The company has not officially announced the price and launch schedule of the device, but media reports and experts claim that the iQOO 16 could launch in India somewhere between November and December 2026.

In terms of pricing, the device could be launched somewhere around Rs 74,990. However, the final price could be different depending on the introductory offers and other factors.