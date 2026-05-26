iQOO 16 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chipset, AMOLED Display, And Massive Battery, Check Launch Timeline And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand iQOO is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India. The company is expected to launch iQOO 16 in India soon. However, the company has not officially shared details regarding the upcoming device, but leaks and rumours have portrayed the clear picture of the upcoming handset. If the rumours and leaks turn out to be true, then the upcoming device could feature AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and a triple camera setup on the rear panel. The upcoming handset is also expected to be packed with a massive battery supported by fast charging.
iQOO 16 :
✅ 2K 165Hz or 185Hz flat LTPO OLED
✅ Samsung OLED with new luminous material
✅ Symmetrical ultra thin bezels
✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
✅ LPDDR6 RAM & possibly UFS 5.0
✅ Full screen ray tracing
✅ 50MP 1/1.3″ OIS main 📸 + 50MP UW + 50MP periscope…
— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) May 26, 2026
iQOO 16 features and specifications
Display: As per the recent media reports and experts, the upcoming iQOO 16 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch flat AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The display is expected to support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 165Hz whereas some reports claim a refresh rate of 185Hz. The handset is also expected to arrive with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels.
Chipset and Battery: The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be packed with an 8,500mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. The handset is also reported to support wireless charging.
OS and Durability: The phone will run on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. In terms of durability, the device is rumoured to have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
Camera: In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP, an ultra-wide lens of 50MP, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The front panel is expected to house a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.
iQOO 16 launch timeline and price
The company has not officially announced the price and launch schedule of the device, but media reports and experts claim that the iQOO 16 could launch in India somewhere between November and December 2026.
In terms of pricing, the device could be launched somewhere around Rs 74,990. However, the final price could be different depending on the introductory offers and other factors.
Also Read: Oppo Pad 6 Launched: MediaTek Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate, And 10,420mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And India Launch
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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