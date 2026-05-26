CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

CNG Price Hike: Amid rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG prices have also been rising sharply. On Tuesday, May 26, prices for CNG were again hiked. This is the fourth hike in CNG prices in 11 days. With the escalation in petrol and diesel costs, CNG is now adding to the strain on household budgets. CNG prices have once again been increased. In Delhi, the price of CNG has gone up by ₹2 per kg today. Until yesterday, the CNG rate was ₹81.09 per kg, but after the latest hike, consumers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹83.09 per kg. The prices of CNG had been raised by ₹1 per kg on Saturday, May 23, before today’s ₹2 rate hike on May 26. Previously, CNG was priced at ₹80.09 per kg, and now it is revised to ₹81.09 per kg. It has increased prices four times in the month of May so far.

There has been no change in CNG prices in Mumbai. The revision was last month, when it was hiked by 50 paise and now stands at ₹81 per kg.

CNG PRICE HIKE: City-wise CNG Prices on 26 May 2026

Delhi: ₹83.09 per kg

Noida: ₹91.70 per kg

Gurugram: ₹84.12 per kg

Ghaziabad: ₹102.90 per kg

Faridabad: ₹90.30 per kg

Mumbai: ₹81.00 per kg

Kolkata: ₹93.50 per kg

Chennai: ₹91.50 per kg

Bengaluru: ₹90.00 per kg

Hyderabad: ₹97.00 per kg

Ahmedabad: ₹82.25 per kg

Pune: ₹92.50 per kg

Sonipat: ₹86.60 per kg

Karnal: ₹85.43 per kg

Lucknow: ₹95.75 per kg

Agra: ₹95.75 per kg

Meerut: ₹86.05 per kg

Patna: ₹87.90 per kg

Indore: ₹93.55 per kg

Jaipur: ₹90.91 per kg

Surat: ₹82.95 per kg

Recent increase in petrol and diesel prices

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased for the fourth time in the span of just under two weeks, on Monday, May 25, with the total increase in petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities being ₹7.5 per litre. With the latest increase in fuel rates, the price of petrol in Delhi went up to ₹102.12 per litre and that of diesel was revised to ₹95.20 per litre.

What is the reason behind increase in petrol and diesel prices?

This rise in fuel prices is due to the volatility in international crude oil markets amid growing tension in West Asia in relation to the Strait of Hormuz. Prices of crude oil in the international market have been on the higher side in the past few weeks and hence there has been a need to pass on the cost to consumers.

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