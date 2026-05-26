LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid city wise CNG prices business news bandar abbas CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan Bakra Eid
LIVE TV
Home > India News > CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

CNG prices have been hiked again on May 26, 2026, marking the fourth increase in just 11 days. Delhi CNG rates rose by ₹2 per kg to ₹83.09, adding pressure on household budgets as petrol and diesel prices continue to surge across India.

CNG PRICE HIKE IN INDIA (AI IMAGE)
CNG PRICE HIKE IN INDIA (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 07:45 IST

CNG Price Hike: Amid rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG prices have also been rising sharply. On Tuesday, May 26, prices for CNG were again hiked. This is the fourth hike in CNG prices in 11 days. With the escalation in petrol and diesel costs, CNG is now adding to the strain on household budgets. CNG prices have once again been increased. In Delhi, the price of CNG has gone up by ₹2 per kg today. Until yesterday, the CNG rate was ₹81.09 per kg, but after the latest hike, consumers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹83.09 per kg. The prices of CNG had been raised by ₹1 per kg on Saturday, May 23, before today’s ₹2 rate hike on May 26. Previously, CNG was priced at ₹80.09 per kg, and now it is revised to ₹81.09 per kg. It has increased prices four times in the month of May so far.

There has been no change in CNG prices in Mumbai. The revision was last month, when it was hiked by 50 paise and now stands at ₹81 per kg.

CNG PRICE HIKE: City-wise CNG Prices on 26 May 2026

Delhi: ₹83.09 per kg

You Might Be Interested In

Noida: ₹91.70 per kg

Gurugram: ₹84.12 per kg

Ghaziabad: ₹102.90 per kg

Faridabad: ₹90.30 per kg

Mumbai: ₹81.00 per kg

Kolkata: ₹93.50 per kg

Chennai: ₹91.50 per kg

Bengaluru: ₹90.00 per kg

Hyderabad: ₹97.00 per kg

Ahmedabad: ₹82.25 per kg

Pune: ₹92.50 per kg

Sonipat: ₹86.60 per kg

Karnal: ₹85.43 per kg

Lucknow: ₹95.75 per kg

Agra: ₹95.75 per kg

Meerut: ₹86.05 per kg

Patna: ₹87.90 per kg

Indore: ₹93.55 per kg

Jaipur: ₹90.91 per kg

Surat: ₹82.95 per kg

Recent increase in petrol and diesel prices

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased for the fourth time in the span of just under two weeks, on Monday, May 25, with the total increase in petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities being ₹7.5 per litre. With the latest increase in fuel rates, the price of petrol in Delhi went up to ₹102.12 per litre and that of diesel was revised to ₹95.20 per litre.

What is the reason behind increase in petrol and diesel prices? 

This rise in fuel prices is due to the volatility in international crude oil markets amid growing tension in West Asia in relation to the Strait of Hormuz. Prices of crude oil in the international market have been on the higher side in the past few weeks and hence there has been a need to pass on the cost to consumers.

ALSO READ: Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here
Tags: city wise CNG pricesCNG price delhiCNG Price HikeCNG price Mumbaihome-hero-pos-2new CNG prices

RELATED News

New Karnataka CM Soon? Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar’s Delhi Visit Sparks Leadership Change Speculation

Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business Investee Company Branded Factory Launches Mega Retail Outlet in Vadodara

Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs in Bengaluru

Do Padma Award 2026 Winners Receive Cash Prizes? Here’s What Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan And Other Awardees Actually Get

Delhi Rain Update (25-May-2026): IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Temperature Drop After 44°C Heatwave; Check 15 Day Forecast

LATEST NEWS

CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus

Watch: Fiery Meteor Lights Up Sky Near Erupting Volcano In the Philippines

Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

Pleasant Hill, Missouri: Shooting At Cosentino’s Price Chopper Leaves One Dead

Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz

Who Are The 13 Servicemen Trump Honoured In Memorial Day Tribute Over Iran Conflict?

Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures

Maa Inti Bangaaram Trailer: Release Date, Cast And Storyline Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action Avatar

Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar In UK, Three People Arrested

CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here
CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here
CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here
CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

QUICK LINKS