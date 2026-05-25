Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25: The 6th edition of the prestigious Karnataka Business Awards 2026 was held successfully on 23rd May 2026 at Royal Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, recognizing and celebrating outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, innovators, professionals, social leaders, and organizations from across Karnataka and India.
Organized by Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), the awards ceremony brought together leaders from industries including travel & tourism, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, education, technology, fashion, manufacturing, media, wellness, logistics, food & beverage, legal services, construction, and social welfare.
The event witnessed participation from distinguished guests, celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders, influencers, and industry professionals. The ceremony featured networking sessions, cultural performances, entertainment programs, award presentations, and business interactions, making it one of Karnataka’s leading multi-industry recognition platforms.
Addressing the gathering, Abdul Musaddiq, President of Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), stated that the Karnataka Business Awards continues to recognize and encourage entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers contributing towards economic growth and social development
“The Karnataka Business Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship while creating a platform for businesses and professionals to gain industry recognition and visibility,” he said.
Complete Winners List – Karnataka Business Awards 2026
- AL KAUSAR TOURS INTERNATIONAL – Best Umrah Tours Organizer from Tumukuru
- Bushra Tours & Travels Ballari – Best Religious Tour Guide from Karnataka
- Mahadev Marketing – Best Minister White Distributer
- Al Burooj Ceramic – Emerging Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer
- Marscare India Private Limited – Best Plant Growth Promoter Manufacturing Company
- Dr Sunil Kumar KA – Emerging Business Advisor of the Year
- KK Green Motors – Innovative Eco-Friendly Automotive Solutions Provider
- Jabir Ibn Hayyan Industry – Best Auto Care Products Manufacturer of the Year
- Mentors Care Service – Emerging Care Service Company of the Year
- ILFA Home Baker – Emerging Home Baking Brand
- 3R Innovation and Research India Private Limited – Excellence in Innovation & Research for Sustainable Development
- Galaxy Furniture – Emerging Furniture Brand of the Year
- Aishwarya Open Air Restaurant – Emerging Open Air Restaurant of the Year
- SVE Group – Most Innovative Construction, Interior Design & Renovation Firm
- Thatha Tea – A Traditional Tea Cafe – Most Growing Tea Cafe Franchise Chain of the Year
- WTS Gold Buyers – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company
- SMK Cycles – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company
- Pro Fitness Gym – Emerging Gym Network From Bengaluru
- Way 2 Umrah Services Private Limited – Best Umrah Company of The Year
- Magical Eye Technologies – Best CCTV Camera Installation Company
- Prestige Hair Solutions – Most Innovative Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year
- Rampur Traders – Most Innovative Wholesaler and Trader of Oil, Sugar & Rice
- TSB Construction and Developers – Best Construction Company In South Karnataka
- Sultan International Travels Pvt Ltd – Best Umrah Operator from Bengaluru
- Roshni Boutique – Emerging Women’s Ethnic Fashion Brand of the Year
- TTN Connect – Best Travel Media & Events Brand
- Al Haramain International – Emerging Umrah Operator of the Year
- Way 2 Websoft Technologies Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Tech Company of the Year
- Al Muqaddarah International Tours – Emerging Umrah Organisor from Tumukuru
- eHook Realty – Best Emerging Construction Company of the Year
- Deluxe Agro Fuel Industries – Emerging Agro-Based Fuel Manufacturer of the Year
- Utopiaa Managed Farmland – UTOPIAA MANAGED FARMLAND
- Noor Nihal Herbs Trading Company – Excellence in Natural & Herbal Product Distribution
- Xpertax Auditing Bazaar Pvt Ltd – Emerging Financial & Corporate Advisory Firm
- Supreme Impex – Emerging Poomer Fashions Brand of the Year
- Al Qamar Tours and Travels – Emerging Umrah Travel Agency from Kolar
- Classic Enterprises – Emerging Excellence in Metal Fabrication & Engineering
- Neemsi Restaurant – Best Premium Vegetarian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
- Rashid Usmani – Best Modern Cuisine Chef of the Year
- Skyline Solutions – Innovative Interior Designer of the Year
- Noor Relief Foundation – Best Emerging Non-Profit Organisation of the Year
- Way 2 Journey India Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Company of the Year
- Travel Trade News – Best Travel News Portal of the Year
- The Trade Connect – Emerging Business Magazine of the Year
- The Bodhi Tree – Best Social Solutions Consultancy
- Holidays Buddy – Emerging DMC of the Year
- Show Buddy – Best Event Management Company
- Victory Academy – Best Computer Training and Correspondence Institute of The Year
- Al Tayyarah Tours Pvt Ltd – Rising Leader in Umrah Tour Operations
- Fathima Siraj – Rising Blogger of the Year
- Je-N Elevators – Fast-Growing Brand in Lift Installation & Maintenance Services
- Echopills – Best Corporate Need Solution Provider
- Dream and Deals International Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Multi-Industry Business Innovation
- Galaxy Royal Toys – Emerging Toy Retail Store of the Year
- Vijeta Amruttulya Chaha – Fastest Growing Tea Franchise Brand
- Solyte – Breakthrough Concept of The Year
- Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd – Leading Brand in Modern Interior & Decor Solutions
- Al Zara Mandi – Best Mandi Restaurant of the Year
- Trip My Tour India Private Limited – Emerging Travel Startup of the Year
- Sprouting Brilliance International School – Fast-Growing Preschool & Daycare Brand
- Globe All India Services Limited – Excellence in Corporate Travel & Hospitality Services
- Shainathbibi – Rising Woman Leader in Travel & Hospitality
- CNS Build Tech – Emerging BuildTech Startup of the Year
- Domnic and Seema Designs – Emerging Interior Design Startup of the Year
- MS 4k Video & Photography – Emerging Video Production & Photography Brand
- The Rising Sun – Emerging Real Estate & Construction Startup of the Year
- Femura Pharmaceuticals – Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
- Audiokraft Studios – Excellence in Music Production & Sound Engineering
- Bhairava Dance Crew – Best Dance Group of the Year
- Zara’s Cakelicious – Best Celebrity Baker of the Year
- Afreen Khan – Best Emerging Sociopreneur of the Year
- BharatOne Services and Affiliates Private Limited – Emerging Digital Citizen Services Platform of the Year
- HAW Travels – Outstanding Global Tourism & Travel Services Brand
- Azharuddin Law Associates – Outstanding Contribution to Civil & Criminal Legal Services
- Makeup By Humaera Khan – Emerging Beauty & Bridal Styling Brand
- Oraiyan Groups – Leading Brand in Affordable & Premium Villa Plots
- Glam ‘N’ Smile – Excellence in Face, Hair and Dental Care Services
- AL Saba Tours and Travels – Best Emerging Umrah Company from Hassan
- AMC Wedding Halls & Caterers – Emerging Excellence in Wedding Catering & Banquet Services
- Fashion 4 You – Fast-Growing Boutique for Trendy & Custom Fashion
- Dr. Paniraj Murthy – Iconic Logistics Industry Leader of the Year
- Nandhakumar Govindarajan – Visionary Leader in Supply Chain & Logistics
- Dignity Gold & Diamond – Emerging Gold & Diamond Jewellery Brand of the Year
- Asra Haj Umrah Tours – Emerging Umrah Travel Company from Raichur
- M R N Earth Movers Samsthe – Emerging Non Profit Organization of the Year
- Victorious LifeSciences Pvt Ltd – Excellence In Nutraceutical & Wellness Supplements
- Urbanest Builders & Developers – Rising Brand in Residential & Commercial Real Estate
- Event Point – Emerging Cultural Event Organizer of the Year
- Fuzail Travels – Emerging Umrah Tour Operator of the Year
- AL Wahhab Humanitarian Foundation – Rising Organization in Social Welfare & Community Service
- Alwachsend Training & Placement Services Pvt Ltd – Emerging Training & Placement Company of the Year
- D-fine Food Products – Emerging Food Products Brand of the Year
- Instructure Service Market Pvt Ltd – Emerging Excellence in Business Support & Service Platforms
- Bharat Agro Engineering Works – Emerging Agro Engineering Company of the Year
- Thabussum Taj – Emerging Social Activist of the Year
- JSI Group of Food Products – Emerging Food Products Company of the Year
- Charon Technology Solution Pvt Ltd – Fast-Growing Brand in PCB Assembly & Wiring Harness Manufacturing
- Carebot Car Care – Best Auto Care Studio of the Year
- Glamorous Hair & Beauty Studio – Emerging Excellence in Salon & Beauty Care Solutions
- Orbit Events and Experiences – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year
- AL-Hayatt Health & Beauty Clinic – Emerging Health & Beauty Clinic of the Year
- Royal Tripura Vasini – Best Convention & Wedding Venue of the Year
- SM Events Wedding Planner – Rising Brand in Wedding & Celebration Management
- Regalius Law Partners – Emerging Law Firm of the Year
- Ayesha Firdose – Outstanding Women Achiever in Entrepreneurship
- Muscle Factory Gyms – Emerging Fitness Centre of the Year
- MS Future Education – Emerging Institute in Cinematic Video Education
- Nibav Lifts – India’s Largest Home Elevator Showroom
- Elite Elevators – Excellence in Home Elevator Engineering Quality
- EARA Group – Emerging Innovator in Sustainable Real Estate Development
- Decormart Studio – Emerging Excellence in Residential Interior Design & Turnkey Projects
- Srinivasa Nilakantappa Mukanda – Emerging Contributor in Cultural & Social Activities
- Miskeen Merchant – Excellence in Traditional Meat Trading Since 1915
- BS Computers and Services – Emerging IT & Computer Services Company of the Year
- Tamkeen Multi Trade India Pvt Ltd – Emerging Industrial Supply Company of the Year
- Azeem Caterers – Emerging Catering Company of the Year
- Stanzza Architect & Builders – Emerging Architect & Builders Company of the Year
- AK Financial Service – Emerging Home Loan Consultancy of the Year
- Karunaada Cafe – Rising Karnataka Themed Cafe Chain
- NIMMA SETU – Outstanding Contribution to Education & Skill Development
- Suhana Kouser – Emerging Blogger from Ramanagara
- Zakir Hussain Khan – Global Excellence in Visual Arts & Painting
- Shahid Mohammed – Outstanding Social Activist of the Year
- Saud Ahmed Khan – Excellence in Beatboxing & Vocal Performance
- Ruben Stalin – Excellence in Music & Vocal Innovation
- Login Media – Excellence in Creative Media & Brand Communication
- Ahmed Khan – Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare & Humanitarian Service
- Crafts By Elegance – Emerging Brand in Residential & Commercial Interiors
- ZED Walls Architects – Best Architect in Luxury Turn-Key Projects
- U F Tours and Travels – Best Medical Tourism Company of the Year
- Navoque – Excellence in Global Consulting & Events Management
- Events Factory – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year
- Vigor Mentors Resonant Pvt Ltd – Emerging Event Production Company of the Year
The Karnataka Business Awards 2026 successfully showcased Karnataka’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem while recognizing emerging startups, established businesses, professionals, social contributors, and innovators shaping the future of industry and society.
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