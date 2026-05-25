Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25: The 6th edition of the prestigious Karnataka Business Awards 2026 was held successfully on 23rd May 2026 at Royal Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, recognizing and celebrating outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, innovators, professionals, social leaders, and organizations from across Karnataka and India.

Organized by Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), the awards ceremony brought together leaders from industries including travel & tourism, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, education, technology, fashion, manufacturing, media, wellness, logistics, food & beverage, legal services, construction, and social welfare.

The event witnessed participation from distinguished guests, celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders, influencers, and industry professionals. The ceremony featured networking sessions, cultural performances, entertainment programs, award presentations, and business interactions, making it one of Karnataka’s leading multi-industry recognition platforms.

Addressing the gathering, Abdul Musaddiq, President of Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), stated that the Karnataka Business Awards continues to recognize and encourage entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers contributing towards economic growth and social development

“The Karnataka Business Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship while creating a platform for businesses and professionals to gain industry recognition and visibility,” he said.

Complete Winners List – Karnataka Business Awards 2026

AL KAUSAR TOURS INTERNATIONAL – Best Umrah Tours Organizer from Tumukuru

Bushra Tours & Travels Ballari – Best Religious Tour Guide from Karnataka

Mahadev Marketing – Best Minister White Distributer

Al Burooj Ceramic – Emerging Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer

Marscare India Private Limited – Best Plant Growth Promoter Manufacturing Company

Dr Sunil Kumar KA – Emerging Business Advisor of the Year

KK Green Motors – Innovative Eco-Friendly Automotive Solutions Provider

Jabir Ibn Hayyan Industry – Best Auto Care Products Manufacturer of the Year

Mentors Care Service – Emerging Care Service Company of the Year

ILFA Home Baker – Emerging Home Baking Brand

3R Innovation and Research India Private Limited – Excellence in Innovation & Research for Sustainable Development

Galaxy Furniture – Emerging Furniture Brand of the Year

Aishwarya Open Air Restaurant – Emerging Open Air Restaurant of the Year

SVE Group – Most Innovative Construction, Interior Design & Renovation Firm

Thatha Tea – A Traditional Tea Cafe – Most Growing Tea Cafe Franchise Chain of the Year

WTS Gold Buyers – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company

SMK Cycles – Most Innovative Gold Buyers Company

Pro Fitness Gym – Emerging Gym Network From Bengaluru

Way 2 Umrah Services Private Limited – Best Umrah Company of The Year

Magical Eye Technologies – Best CCTV Camera Installation Company

Prestige Hair Solutions – Most Innovative Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year

Rampur Traders – Most Innovative Wholesaler and Trader of Oil, Sugar & Rice

TSB Construction and Developers – Best Construction Company In South Karnataka

Sultan International Travels Pvt Ltd – Best Umrah Operator from Bengaluru

Roshni Boutique – Emerging Women’s Ethnic Fashion Brand of the Year

TTN Connect – Best Travel Media & Events Brand

Al Haramain International – Emerging Umrah Operator of the Year

Way 2 Websoft Technologies Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Tech Company of the Year

Al Muqaddarah International Tours – Emerging Umrah Organisor from Tumukuru

eHook Realty – Best Emerging Construction Company of the Year

Deluxe Agro Fuel Industries – Emerging Agro-Based Fuel Manufacturer of the Year

Utopiaa Managed Farmland – UTOPIAA MANAGED FARMLAND

Noor Nihal Herbs Trading Company – Excellence in Natural & Herbal Product Distribution

Xpertax Auditing Bazaar Pvt Ltd – Emerging Financial & Corporate Advisory Firm

Supreme Impex – Emerging Poomer Fashions Brand of the Year

Al Qamar Tours and Travels – Emerging Umrah Travel Agency from Kolar

Classic Enterprises – Emerging Excellence in Metal Fabrication & Engineering

Neemsi Restaurant – Best Premium Vegetarian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Rashid Usmani – Best Modern Cuisine Chef of the Year

Skyline Solutions – Innovative Interior Designer of the Year

Noor Relief Foundation – Best Emerging Non-Profit Organisation of the Year

Way 2 Journey India Pvt Ltd – Best Travel Company of the Year

Travel Trade News – Best Travel News Portal of the Year

The Trade Connect – Emerging Business Magazine of the Year

The Bodhi Tree – Best Social Solutions Consultancy

Holidays Buddy – Emerging DMC of the Year

Show Buddy – Best Event Management Company

Victory Academy – Best Computer Training and Correspondence Institute of The Year

Al Tayyarah Tours Pvt Ltd – Rising Leader in Umrah Tour Operations

Fathima Siraj – Rising Blogger of the Year

Je-N Elevators – Fast-Growing Brand in Lift Installation & Maintenance Services

Echopills – Best Corporate Need Solution Provider

Dream and Deals International Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Multi-Industry Business Innovation

Galaxy Royal Toys – Emerging Toy Retail Store of the Year

Vijeta Amruttulya Chaha – Fastest Growing Tea Franchise Brand

Solyte – Breakthrough Concept of The Year

Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd – Leading Brand in Modern Interior & Decor Solutions

Al Zara Mandi – Best Mandi Restaurant of the Year

Trip My Tour India Private Limited – Emerging Travel Startup of the Year

Sprouting Brilliance International School – Fast-Growing Preschool & Daycare Brand

Globe All India Services Limited – Excellence in Corporate Travel & Hospitality Services

Shainathbibi – Rising Woman Leader in Travel & Hospitality

CNS Build Tech – Emerging BuildTech Startup of the Year

Domnic and Seema Designs – Emerging Interior Design Startup of the Year

MS 4k Video & Photography – Emerging Video Production & Photography Brand

The Rising Sun – Emerging Real Estate & Construction Startup of the Year

Femura Pharmaceuticals – Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Year

Audiokraft Studios – Excellence in Music Production & Sound Engineering

Bhairava Dance Crew – Best Dance Group of the Year

Zara’s Cakelicious – Best Celebrity Baker of the Year

Afreen Khan – Best Emerging Sociopreneur of the Year

BharatOne Services and Affiliates Private Limited – Emerging Digital Citizen Services Platform of the Year

HAW Travels – Outstanding Global Tourism & Travel Services Brand

Azharuddin Law Associates – Outstanding Contribution to Civil & Criminal Legal Services

Makeup By Humaera Khan – Emerging Beauty & Bridal Styling Brand

Oraiyan Groups – Leading Brand in Affordable & Premium Villa Plots

Glam ‘N’ Smile – Excellence in Face, Hair and Dental Care Services

AL Saba Tours and Travels – Best Emerging Umrah Company from Hassan

AMC Wedding Halls & Caterers – Emerging Excellence in Wedding Catering & Banquet Services

Fashion 4 You – Fast-Growing Boutique for Trendy & Custom Fashion

Dr. Paniraj Murthy – Iconic Logistics Industry Leader of the Year

Nandhakumar Govindarajan – Visionary Leader in Supply Chain & Logistics

Dignity Gold & Diamond – Emerging Gold & Diamond Jewellery Brand of the Year

Asra Haj Umrah Tours – Emerging Umrah Travel Company from Raichur

M R N Earth Movers Samsthe – Emerging Non Profit Organization of the Year

Victorious LifeSciences Pvt Ltd – Excellence In Nutraceutical & Wellness Supplements

Urbanest Builders & Developers – Rising Brand in Residential & Commercial Real Estate

Event Point – Emerging Cultural Event Organizer of the Year

Fuzail Travels – Emerging Umrah Tour Operator of the Year

AL Wahhab Humanitarian Foundation – Rising Organization in Social Welfare & Community Service

Alwachsend Training & Placement Services Pvt Ltd – Emerging Training & Placement Company of the Year

D-fine Food Products – Emerging Food Products Brand of the Year

Instructure Service Market Pvt Ltd – Emerging Excellence in Business Support & Service Platforms

Bharat Agro Engineering Works – Emerging Agro Engineering Company of the Year

Thabussum Taj – Emerging Social Activist of the Year

JSI Group of Food Products – Emerging Food Products Company of the Year

Charon Technology Solution Pvt Ltd – Fast-Growing Brand in PCB Assembly & Wiring Harness Manufacturing

Carebot Car Care – Best Auto Care Studio of the Year

Glamorous Hair & Beauty Studio – Emerging Excellence in Salon & Beauty Care Solutions

Orbit Events and Experiences – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year

AL-Hayatt Health & Beauty Clinic – Emerging Health & Beauty Clinic of the Year

Royal Tripura Vasini – Best Convention & Wedding Venue of the Year

SM Events Wedding Planner – Rising Brand in Wedding & Celebration Management

Regalius Law Partners – Emerging Law Firm of the Year

Ayesha Firdose – Outstanding Women Achiever in Entrepreneurship

Muscle Factory Gyms – Emerging Fitness Centre of the Year

MS Future Education – Emerging Institute in Cinematic Video Education

Nibav Lifts – India’s Largest Home Elevator Showroom

Elite Elevators – Excellence in Home Elevator Engineering Quality

EARA Group – Emerging Innovator in Sustainable Real Estate Development

Decormart Studio – Emerging Excellence in Residential Interior Design & Turnkey Projects

Srinivasa Nilakantappa Mukanda – Emerging Contributor in Cultural & Social Activities

Miskeen Merchant – Excellence in Traditional Meat Trading Since 1915

BS Computers and Services – Emerging IT & Computer Services Company of the Year

Tamkeen Multi Trade India Pvt Ltd – Emerging Industrial Supply Company of the Year

Azeem Caterers – Emerging Catering Company of the Year

Stanzza Architect & Builders – Emerging Architect & Builders Company of the Year

AK Financial Service – Emerging Home Loan Consultancy of the Year

Karunaada Cafe – Rising Karnataka Themed Cafe Chain

NIMMA SETU – Outstanding Contribution to Education & Skill Development

Suhana Kouser – Emerging Blogger from Ramanagara

Zakir Hussain Khan – Global Excellence in Visual Arts & Painting

Shahid Mohammed – Outstanding Social Activist of the Year

Saud Ahmed Khan – Excellence in Beatboxing & Vocal Performance

Ruben Stalin – Excellence in Music & Vocal Innovation

Login Media – Excellence in Creative Media & Brand Communication

Ahmed Khan – Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare & Humanitarian Service

Crafts By Elegance – Emerging Brand in Residential & Commercial Interiors

ZED Walls Architects – Best Architect in Luxury Turn-Key Projects

U F Tours and Travels – Best Medical Tourism Company of the Year

Navoque – Excellence in Global Consulting & Events Management

Events Factory – Emerging Event Management Company of the Year

Vigor Mentors Resonant Pvt Ltd – Emerging Event Production Company of the Year

The Karnataka Business Awards 2026 successfully showcased Karnataka’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem while recognizing emerging startups, established businesses, professionals, social contributors, and innovators shaping the future of industry and society.