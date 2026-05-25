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Home > India News > Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

The Supreme Court is hearing the high-profile death case of model and social media influencer Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home just five months after marrying lawyer Samarth Singh. During the hearing, the Madhya Pradesh government made a strong statement saying, “Better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one,” while also claiming Twisha “was living in hell.”

Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court. Photos: X
Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 12:58 IST

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma who was found hanging at her husband’s home on May 12, only five months after she got married to lawyer Samarth Singh. The case is being handled by a bench led by Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The court has listed it as a matter involving alleged bias and irregularities in the investigation into the death of a young social media influencer at her matrimonial home. Tisha’s family alleges that her husband Samrath Singh and his family including his mother Giribala Singh who were trying to influence and mislead the investigation. Smarth Singh was arrested 10 days after Twisha’s death. 

‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says SC on Twisha Sharma Death Case

The Madhya Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that from Twisha Sharma’s case, there is one moral for parents – “Better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one”.

“So many messages by her. She was living in hell,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

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To this, the Chief Justice said, “There is a law and procedure that has to be followed. We have our sympathies.”

Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

Chief Justice Surya Kant asked both sides,  Twisha Sharma’s family and the accused in-laws, not to go to the media and not make statements or anything like that.

“Go to investigating authorities and give statements. We request media not to record statements of witnesses and make it into sound bytes. This is an unfortunate incident,” he said.

The CJI added, “We believe some progress has been made in the case due to the media’s involvement. But we should avoid creating any narrative.”

CBI Team Sent to Bhopal For Further Investigation in Twisha Sharma Death Case

While the Supreme Court was hearing the Twisha Sharma death case, it said that “ a narrative is being created” because her mother-in-law and co-accused Giribala Singh is a former judge.

Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

“Why is Giribala Singh being questioned this way? She is a former district judge and it is unfortunate that it is being that the judiciary is derailing the trial. We are against the narrative. That is why CBI should take over the case,” CJI Surya Kant said.

Why Is Twisha Sharma’s Husband Not Cooperating in Investigation? 

Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh has not been answering a number of questions put forward by the SIT. investigators according to sources seme not fully satisfied with certain replies he gave. 

Samrath Singh is reportedly not cooperating with the investigators and he is presently being questioned in seven day police custody. 

Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

The SIT investigating the case is looking for clarity on every small and major part tied to the chain of events around Twisha’s death. Yet, sources say Samarth Singh has been trying to side-step multiple police questions, here and there.

Investigators feel it is very important to determine where Samarth Singh took shelter, and stayed out of sight during those last 10 days. 

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Found Hanging In Azad Nagar In Delhi, Police Begin Inquiry 

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Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative
Tags: Twisha SharmaTwisha Sharma caseTwisha Sharma death caseTwisha Sharma husbandTwisha Sharma SC HearingTwisha Sharma Supreme court Hearing

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Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

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Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

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Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative
Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative
Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative
Twisha Sharma SC Hearing: ‘Better to Have a Divorced Daughter Than a Dead One’, Says Court, CJI Warns Against Media Narrative

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