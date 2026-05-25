Who Was Toshifumi Suzuki? The Father Of Japan’s Konbini Culture And 7 Eleven Revolution, Dies At 93

Who was Toshifumi Suzuki? Toshifumi Suzuki, who was the former chairman of Seven & i Holdings and is very often called the “father of Japan’s convenience store industry,” reportedly passed away from heart failure at his home in Tokyo on May 18, 2026. He was 93 years old at the time, and the news was later officially confirmed by Seven & i Holdings on May 25, 2026. Suzuki had a huge hand in shaping Japan’s modern convenience store style, mostly through his guidance as he brought 7-Eleven into the country, and then pushed its growth into a wider global retail network. With his death, an influential chapter seems to be closing for the worldwide retail industry, an end-of-the-era kind of feeling.

From Book Wholesaler to 7-Eleven Konbini King: The Rise of Toshifumi Suzuki

Toshifumi Suzuki didn’t really start in boardrooms or in those billion-dollar deals. It was more like a book wholesaler in Japan, where he learned the basics of trade before he even joined Ito-Yokado in 1963. He was born in 1932 in Nagano, and for a while he built up a quiet retail foundation, long before things began to shift for millions of shoppers every single day. Then in 1973, he took a kind of bold leap, partnering with the U.S.-based Southland Corp to bring 7-Eleven into Japan. Even with plenty of industry doubt hanging around, he opened the first Tokyo store in 1974. After that, it wasn’t only about growing store numbers, it was more like a retail revolution happening, piece by piece. Suzuki also rolled out real-time data systems to track inventory. He pushed for fresh ready-to-eat meals, and he kept leaning into rapid product turnover. In a way, he helped shape the modern “konbini” experience that today feels, kind of impossible to do without, even for people who never think about supply chains.

Toshifumi Suzuki Rescuing The US Parent Company

In the early 1990s, when Southland Corp, 7-Eleven’s U.S. parent, was drowning in debt after a leveraged buyout, things looked shaky. Toshifumi Suzuki stepped in not as a spectator, but as a problem-solver, helping restructure and stabilize the company. In simple terms, he didn’t just expand 7-Eleven, he also helped save its original home.

Toshifumi Suzuki, Seven & i Holdings, Exit from the Boardroom, and a Lasting Legacy

In 2005, Toshifumi Suzuki wasn’t really finished reshaping retail, he founded Seven & i Holdings and somehow turned a solid operation into this full-blown global retail conglomerate. Under his guidance, what began like a convenience store chain grew and grew into a huge international network with tens of thousands of outlets, then it just sort of blended into daily routines across a lot of places in the world. Even after he stepped down as chairman in 2016, following that management dispute, Toshifumi Suzuki didn’t just disappear. He kept being a major presence in Japan’s retail world, still nudging the talk quietly behind the curtains. So his legacy is basically a modern “konbini” template that didn’t only change the act of shopping but reworked the whole idea of convenience itself, in a global way.

(This article has all the inputs from Reuters)

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