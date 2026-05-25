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Home > Business News > Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?

Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) were again in focus on May 25, as another hike in domestic fuel prices coincided with a sharp fall in global crude oil prices. The twin developments helped sentiment in the state-run fuel retailers, which have been under pressure from high crude costs and tight margins in recent weeks. With BPCL, IOC and HPCL extending gains, investors are now looking to see if this bounce is a short-term reaction or the start of a wider recovery in oil PSU stocks.

Oil Companies Stocks : BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump Up - Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?
Oil Companies Stocks : BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump Up - Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:39 IST

Oil Marketing Companies’ Stocks Today, May 25, 2026: Shares of oil marketing companies gained in Monday’s trade as global crude prices retreated to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks and domestic fuel prices were adjusted upwards for the fourth time in less than two weeks. The Nifty Oil & Gas index was up 1.42% at 11,534.1 at 10:42 AM on the back of strong buying in fuel retailers. The rally lifted expectations for refining and marketing margins that persistently high crude prices had hammered.

Which Oil Companies’ Stocks Drove The Rally?

Crude oil prices cooled, and domestic fuel price hikes improved margin visibility, and investors turned selective buyers. Among the top gainers in early trade were BPCL, IOC and HPCL.

BPCL Share Price Today: Why is BPCL Up Over 4%?

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Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) were trading up 4.11 per cent at Rs 307.75 at 10:31 AM. The stock had hit an intraday high of Rs 309. Profitability and lower crude helped lift the stock as investor sentiment improved.

IOC shares keep soaring: What led to the rise in Indian Oil’s stock price?

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) also gained further strength in the morning trade.

IOC stock rises 3.80% to ₹144.77, up ₹5.30 from the previous close at 10:31 AM IST. The stock opened at ₹144.06 and touched a high of ₹145.30 and was trading above its session low of ₹143.25.

HPCL Share Price: Why is HPCL doing so well?

Gains were also seen by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). At 10.32 AM IST, HPCL’s share price went up 4.21% and stood at Rs 406.05 on the NSE. It opened at 403 and reached the intraday high of 412.55.

OMC stocks are in the green for May and, after today’s move, are headed for their second positive month in a row. But on a year-to-date basis, the sector remains roughly 13-20% down in 2026.

How Lower Crude Prices Benefit Oil Marketing Companies’ Stocks

The correction in oil prices has changed market sentiment.

Global crude prices fell as markets reacted to the prospects of de-escalation in West Asia and the hopes of better supply movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that contributes nearly one-fifth of global oil movement.

In the early session on May 25:

WTI crude fell 5.89% to $90.91 a barrel
Brent crude fell 5.67% to $97.67 a barrel

Lower crude prices are generally positive for OMC profitability as fuel retailers are able to procure fuel at lower costs and the pressure on refining and marketing margins is reduced.

Did Rising Fuel Prices Also Help The Rally?

Yes — fuel pricing was a big factor. The government has raised petrol and diesel prices again to ease the pressure on oil retailers, who have been facing higher crude costs for a long time.

The government increased the diesel price by Rs 2.71 per litre and the petrol price by Rs 2.61 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre.

The total rise has reached nearly ₹7.5 per litre, with fuel revisions resuming from May 15.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: What’s Behind The 4th Fuel Price Hike In 12 Days — And Will Rates Go Up Further?

What’s Ahead for Investors?

The outlook for oil marketing companies’ stocks may depend more on the direction of oil prices globally than on revisions in domestic fuel prices.

Should crude remain below the $100 a barrel level and supply worries further ease, pressure on margins could ease. However, if geopolitical tensions flare up again or crude makes a strong comeback, oil marketing companies’ stocks could again be volatile despite recent gains.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?
Tags: business newsdieselfuel rate hikeoil stockpetrolstock market

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Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?

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Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?
Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?
Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?
Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?

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