LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CUET UG 2026 examination scheduled for May 28 following the revision of the Bakrid holiday date by the government.

CUET UG Exam 2026
CUET UG Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 08:46 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the CUET UG 2026 examination scheduled for 28th May due to the revision of the Bakrid date by the government. Both the shifts for the exam are postponed for the day, the NTA officials said on Sunday. The agency also announced that the new dates for the postponed examination will be announced separately through the official websites. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) should keep checking the revised schedule and admit card announcements. The entrance exam was launched nationwide from 13th May, and the examination is ongoing in multiple phases in various examination centres across the country.

Why was the CUET UG 2026 exam postponed

As per NTA officials, it was decided on the basis of the revision of the official public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) by the government. Since the exam has been scheduled on the revised date of the official public holiday, the NTA has decided to postpone both shifts of the CUET UG examination scheduled for 28th May. The revised exam date will be announced separately within a few days. NTA officials said candidates affected by the postponement will have to wait for the revised exam timetable and new admit card announcements. 

The officials stated that the postponement was aimed at achieving a smooth conduction of the examination process and avoiding inconvenience for candidates and staff during the public holiday.

You Might Be Interested In

What should CUET UG 2026 candidates do now

Candidates who were due to appear on May 28 are advised to frequently check the official NTA and CUET websites for updates about the rescheduled exam dates. Officially, fresh admit cards for rescheduled exams will be released once the new schedule is announced. Once the new admit cards are made available, students are advised to double-check for revised dates, exam hour and exam centre details.

NTA has also urged students not to believe unofficial sources or social media for exam updates. Candidates can refer to their login credentials and application data so that they don’t face any difficulty while downloading updated admit cards in the last minute.

How is CUET UG 2026 being conducted

The CUET UG 2026 exam began on May 13 and is being organised in a number of shifts and phases at various centres across India. The entrance test is being held for admission to UG programmes offered by central universities and other participating institutes across India.

Each year lakhs of students take the exam, making it one of the biggest undergrad entrance exams in India. NTA is conducting the entrance exam in computer-based mode subject-wise as per the student’s choice and the availability at the centre.

What help has NTA offered to students

NTA has told candidates who are struggling to understand the revised schedule or who are having technical issues to reach out to the official NTA helpdesk. Students can contact the NTA helpline number and also reach out to the official email support of the agency.

Officials have urged candidates to look at only official notifications via government-authorised mediums. The agency also stated that any other announcements regarding postponed entrance exams and revised admit cards and cities for exams will be posted soon.

What does the postponement mean for students

The postponement could give the candidates appearing on 28th May some more time to prepare themselves; however, the students are also advised to stay abreast of official updates and not get confused with the new exam dates. Experts have told the candidates not to stop their preparation. Stay tuned to official sources for updates. As this time the exam is being conducted in a phased manner, students should also take cues from changes in the examination city slips and reporting instructions. Candidates are waiting for NTA updates on the new dates for the CUET UG 2026 exam. 

Also Read: CBSE Announces Refund For Students Overcharged During Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Glitches

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon
Tags: CUET UGCUET UG 2026 examCUET UG 2026 exam dateCUET UG 2026 postponedhome-hero-pos-3NTA CUET UG

RELATED News

UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Link Activated at neet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Submit Bank Details, Last Date and Refund Process

GAT-B and BET 2026 Provisional Answer Keys Released by NTA; Know How to Challenge Responses, Fee Details and Last Date

TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Process and Admission Details

LATEST NEWS

California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: When is Ekadashi on 24 May or 25 May 2026? Check Correct Date, Time, Rituals

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

Stocks To Watch Today on May 25: Eicher Motors, NTPC, RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Hindalco, Lupin And More In Focus

US-Iran Deal Collapses? Trump Gives Big Update, Says No Rush, Hormuz Blockade To Continue

West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2; Check New Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More On May 25

Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Kullu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

QUICK LINKS