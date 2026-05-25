NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the CUET UG 2026 examination scheduled for 28th May due to the revision of the Bakrid date by the government. Both the shifts for the exam are postponed for the day, the NTA officials said on Sunday. The agency also announced that the new dates for the postponed examination will be announced separately through the official websites. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) should keep checking the revised schedule and admit card announcements. The entrance exam was launched nationwide from 13th May, and the examination is ongoing in multiple phases in various examination centres across the country.

Why was the CUET UG 2026 exam postponed

As per NTA officials, it was decided on the basis of the revision of the official public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) by the government. Since the exam has been scheduled on the revised date of the official public holiday, the NTA has decided to postpone both shifts of the CUET UG examination scheduled for 28th May. The revised exam date will be announced separately within a few days. NTA officials said candidates affected by the postponement will have to wait for the revised exam timetable and new admit card announcements.

The officials stated that the postponement was aimed at achieving a smooth conduction of the examination process and avoiding inconvenience for candidates and staff during the public holiday.

What should CUET UG 2026 candidates do now

Candidates who were due to appear on May 28 are advised to frequently check the official NTA and CUET websites for updates about the rescheduled exam dates. Officially, fresh admit cards for rescheduled exams will be released once the new schedule is announced. Once the new admit cards are made available, students are advised to double-check for revised dates, exam hour and exam centre details.

NTA has also urged students not to believe unofficial sources or social media for exam updates. Candidates can refer to their login credentials and application data so that they don’t face any difficulty while downloading updated admit cards in the last minute.

How is CUET UG 2026 being conducted

The CUET UG 2026 exam began on May 13 and is being organised in a number of shifts and phases at various centres across India. The entrance test is being held for admission to UG programmes offered by central universities and other participating institutes across India.

Each year lakhs of students take the exam, making it one of the biggest undergrad entrance exams in India. NTA is conducting the entrance exam in computer-based mode subject-wise as per the student’s choice and the availability at the centre.

What help has NTA offered to students

NTA has told candidates who are struggling to understand the revised schedule or who are having technical issues to reach out to the official NTA helpdesk. Students can contact the NTA helpline number and also reach out to the official email support of the agency.

Officials have urged candidates to look at only official notifications via government-authorised mediums. The agency also stated that any other announcements regarding postponed entrance exams and revised admit cards and cities for exams will be posted soon.

What does the postponement mean for students

The postponement could give the candidates appearing on 28th May some more time to prepare themselves; however, the students are also advised to stay abreast of official updates and not get confused with the new exam dates. Experts have told the candidates not to stop their preparation. Stay tuned to official sources for updates. As this time the exam is being conducted in a phased manner, students should also take cues from changes in the examination city slips and reporting instructions. Candidates are waiting for NTA updates on the new dates for the CUET UG 2026 exam.

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