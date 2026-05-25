Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2; Check New Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More On May 25

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, May 25, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked again on Monday, May 25, the fourth price rise in less than a fortnight and the biggest hike since July 2014. State-owned fuel retailers increased the petrol price by Rs 2.61 a litre and the diesel price by Rs 2.71 a litre after having kept retail fuel prices at a largely stable level for quite some time in a bid to pass on higher global energy prices.

Cumulatively, the fuel price hike has reached close to Rs 7.50–8 per litre since May 15 and will strain house budgets, daily commutes, and logistics costs.

The main reasons for the hike are attributed to two facts – rising international crude prices, along with persistent pressure on the Indian rupee. Both factors are contributing to the landed cost of crude imports.

Petrol Price Today, May 25

City Petrol Price (₹/litre) Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.77 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Bengaluru ₹110.93

Diesel Price Today, 25th May

City Diesel Price (₹/litre) Delhi ₹95.20 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.55 Kolkata ₹99.82 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Bengaluru ₹98.80

Timeline: Four Fuel Price Increases In Less Than Two Weeks

This latest hike follows previous revisions on May 15, May 19 and May 23.

This means that fuel prices have gone up almost every day in the last 10 days, and the costs of transport and operation are a big worry for households and businesses alike.

What to Watch Next

At this point, the direction in which fuel prices will move will likely be decided by three factors: global movement in crude oil, movement of the rupee against the US dollar and whether oil marketing companies pass on higher input costs.

As long as crude remains elevated and pressure on the currency persists, markets may continue betting on further fuel revisions.

What high petrol and diesel price could mean for inflation, transport cost, consumer

This is not simply paying more for fuel than before. Logistics, inflation, delivery costs and overall consumer spending are all affected by fuel prices. With cumulative hikes of nearing Rs 8 a litre in less than two weeks, markets and households will be watching the next move closely.

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